Salon gets 200 calls in a day as beauty parlours reopen

Charisma Beauty and Skincare, 10 Farmers Avenue re opening after lock down with extra safety measures in place. Owner Charlotte Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

Manicures, gel nails or a full body massage - men and women have been enjoying a bit of much-needed pampering, as beauty salons opened their doors for the first time since lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Charisma Beauty and Skincare, 10 Farmers Avenue re opening after lock down with extra safety measures in place. Rose, Charlotte and Hayley Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Charisma Beauty and Skincare, 10 Farmers Avenue re opening after lock down with extra safety measures in place. Rose, Charlotte and Hayley Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Another step towards normality, some beauty salon owners are relived to be back in business today, despite only being able to offer a limited service.

Treatments on the face which include waxing, sugaring, threading, eyelash and eyebrow treatments, make-up application or microblading, are currently not allowed under government restrictions.

But nails, pedicures, body waxing and massages have all been given the green light.

And Charlotte Sims, owner of Charisma Beauty and Skincare, in Norwich, said following the government announcement, on Friday alone she had more than 200 people call in to book an appointment.

Charisma Beauty and Skincare, 10 Farmers Avenue re opening after lock down with extra safety measures in place. Owner Charlotte with a customer. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Charisma Beauty and Skincare, 10 Farmers Avenue re opening after lock down with extra safety measures in place. Owner Charlotte with a customer. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Ms Sims said: “On Thursday night I sat on the edge of my seat watching the announcement and when he said Monday the 13th of July, I couldn’t believe it. It was amazing because I was confident that we could be ready.

“On Friday morning it was mad. I brought my manager and three staff members back off furlough just to help because the demand was huge.

“As the owner, this morning I was really anxious and nervous about making sure everything was right and everything in place to keep my girls and clients safe, and after that first hour it was a massive relief to see it was all running smoothly and everyone was happy.”

With sanitising stations, Perspex sheets at nail stations and beauticians wearing protective visors, Ms Sims said clients had felt confident returning to the salon.

Charisma Beauty and Skincare, 10 Farmers Avenue re opening after lock down with extra safety measures in place. Happy customer Barry after a massage. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Charisma Beauty and Skincare, 10 Farmers Avenue re opening after lock down with extra safety measures in place. Happy customer Barry after a massage. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Gary Smith, a 50-year-old brick laying instructor, was one of their happy customers, after he had his first muscle de-stress massage in months.

“I am very happy to be back,” he said.

“I have come in for a muscle de-stress massage and that helps my arthritis and takes all of the knots out of my back - it really helps me.

“I have just been waiting for this because it is really good and after having that I feel fantastic.”

Rhia Bell is the owner of LASHES By Rhia based at Gapton Industrial Estate, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Rhia Bell Rhia Bell is the owner of LASHES By Rhia based at Gapton Industrial Estate, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Rhia Bell

With more than 700 clients booked in up until December, the salon owner said plans for the business’s expansion, which were put on hold amid the pandemic, seemed likely to go ahead.

Ms Sims added: “All of our clients have been really lovely and understanding and they have had a lot of faith in us.

“I have been checking with every client and they said it will still be amazing. We have been overwhelmed with support.

“Now it looks like 2020 is back on track.”

Rhia Bell is the owner of LASHES By Rhia based at Gapton Industrial Estate, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Rhia Bell Rhia Bell is the owner of LASHES By Rhia based at Gapton Industrial Estate, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Rhia Bell

But as some beauty salons start to reopen, business owners who only offer treatments on the face have been left feeling frustrated and looking on in envy as they remain unable to work.

Rhia Bell, owner of Lashes by Rhia, at the Glamoury, Gapton Industrial Estate, in Great Yarmouth, said she was “disheartened” when she found out her business would not be opening.

The 22-year-old said: “The National Hair and Beauty Federation released a statement that all beauticians can go back to work, unless you do treatments on the face.

“That was really disheartening but the thing that angered me the most was when they went on to detail how men could get their beards trimmed but we can’t provide lash and brow services with full PPE on?

Rhia Bell is the owner of LASHES By Rhia based at Gapton Industrial Estate, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Rhia Bell Rhia Bell is the owner of LASHES By Rhia based at Gapton Industrial Estate, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Rhia Bell

“I understand the risks are higher with treatments on the face, but I feel like there has been a little bit of misogyny and decisions made by men who have never been in a beauty salon and don’t understand they hygiene standards we have.

“But because of the way the government have made their decisions and the inconsistencies, I just don’t understand why we can’t open.

“We have all spent so much money getting PPE and making sure our salons are safe to then be pushed to the back of the queue again.”

Lashes by Rhia, at her new salon at the Glamoury, Gapton Industrial Estate, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Rhia Bell Lashes by Rhia, at her new salon at the Glamoury, Gapton Industrial Estate, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Rhia Bell

You may also want to watch:

Lashes by Rhia, at her new salon at the Glamoury, Gapton Industrial Estate, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Rhia Bell Lashes by Rhia, at her new salon at the Glamoury, Gapton Industrial Estate, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Rhia Bell