Chapelfield shopping centre could change its name

PUBLISHED: 12:22 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:22 10 September 2020

A planning application has been submitted to change the signage at intu Chapelfield. Pic: Archant

Archant

Norwich’s Chapelfield shopping centre has submitted a planning application to change its name and signage as its owner Intu remains in administration.

Intu Properties appointed joint administrators at KPMG in August after it failed to raise cash through discussions with creditors.

The group has struggled under a £4.5bn debt burden for the past year and was further damaged during the coronavirus pandemic.

Although Intu continues to trade as normal it has submitted plans for new branding to be put up on the Norfolk shopping mall, with no mention of the Intu logo in sight.

The documents suggest that the mall could be renamed Chantry Place – a moniker derived from the street which runs outside one of the centre’s entrances.

The application would see the signs put up above all of its entrances and car parks, as well as a 15m sign erected on the curved wall overlooking Chapelfield Road.

However a spokesman for the business said that the application had been submitted as a “precaution”, with the Chantry Place name a working title.

Sheridan Smith, intu Chapelfield’s marketing manager, said: “We are currently working very closely with design and PR agency Four, looking at a number of options for a new look for Chapelfield. We are some way away from making any decisions on what the look will be and what changes we will make, but we have put in a ‘just in case’ planning application at this stage.

“We have a host of legal hoops to work through with all the parties involved in the venture, but there are exciting times ahead for Chapelfield and we are looking forward to the time when we can launch the centre’s new look and announce our plans for the future.”

Intu Properties has already begun shedding some of its biggest names, putting Manchester’s Trafford Centre up for auction just days after KMPG were bought on to manage the business.

Whether Intu Properties will look to do the same with Chapelfield is unclear.

The business owns 17 of the UK’s largest malls including Lakeside and Nottingham’s Victoria Centre.

