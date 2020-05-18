Search

Advanced search

Owner of Chapelfield shopping centre blames coronavirus for further financial woes

PUBLISHED: 10:21 18 May 2020

Intu-owned Chapelfield, pictured before lockdown. Pic: Archant

Intu-owned Chapelfield, pictured before lockdown. Pic: Archant

The owner of Norwich’s Chapelfield shopping centre, Intu, has said it expects to breach covenants on its loans because of coronavirus.

The property manager, which said back in March it could collapse if it didn’t raise enough funds, is still in talks with lenders over its finances.

It said its shopping centres – which remain closed apart from essential shops – are ‘struggling in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.’ It has said it will ‘standstill’ agreements with creditors to ride out the current crisis.

MORE: A 12-bedroom hotel with incredible vaulted cellar for sale at auction

And it warned the speed of the market recovery after lockdown still remains unclear.

In March, Intu revealed annual losses were £2 billion. It stated there was a ‘material uncertainty’ over its ability to continue as a going concern as it faced a cash crunch, having recently been forced to abandon plans to raise up to £1.5 billion to pay down debts. The landlord had tried to raise the cash from investors but was rebuffed.

For more updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Let’s keep Norfolk’s self-respect as the tourism gates start to reopen after lockdown

Creamy waves a Cromer to stir hopes of a whirly ice-cream treat along rhe front

Relief after threatened mass gatherings at Norwich parks flop

Mass gatherings threatened at Eaton Park did not take place over the weekend. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Carpet and paint tins dumped in river at natural beauty spot

Waste dumped in the river at Knettishall Heath near Thetford. Photo: Eve Stoneburgh

Most Read

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Let’s keep Norfolk’s self-respect as the tourism gates start to reopen after lockdown

Creamy waves a Cromer to stir hopes of a whirly ice-cream treat along rhe front

Relief after threatened mass gatherings at Norwich parks flop

Mass gatherings threatened at Eaton Park did not take place over the weekend. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Carpet and paint tins dumped in river at natural beauty spot

Waste dumped in the river at Knettishall Heath near Thetford. Photo: Eve Stoneburgh

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Owner of Chapelfield shopping centre blames coronavirus for further financial woes

Intu-owned Chapelfield, pictured before lockdown. Pic: Archant

Carpet and paint tins dumped in river at natural beauty spot

Waste dumped in the river at Knettishall Heath near Thetford. Photo: Eve Stoneburgh

Controversial plans for 150 new homes to be discussed again

The land west of A144 St John's Road. Photo: Google Maps

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24