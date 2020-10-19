Chapelfield shopping centre officially given new name

Chapelfield shopping centre has been renamed Chantry Place. Pic: supplied Archant

The Norwich shopping centre formerly known as Chapelfield has been rebranded and renamed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The old signage for Chapelfield is being replaced by the new name, Chantry Place. Pic; EDP The old signage for Chapelfield is being replaced by the new name, Chantry Place. Pic; EDP

The centre, which houses stores including Apple, Zara and House of Fraser, is, from Tuesday, October 20, now called Chantry Place. The venue, which is no longer part of the Intu group after this business went into administration, has been renamed 15 years after first opening its doors in 2005. Its new name pays homage to the lesser known history of the site – long before it famously became a chocolate factory.

MORE: Couple buy garden centre at auction for £720,000

The new adverts for Chantry Place. Pic: supplied The new adverts for Chantry Place. Pic: supplied

But the shopping centre has still not been sold to a new owner. Instead it is being run by London-based LaSalle Investment Management with agents Savills taking over the property management and letting of units. It comes after news of new shops and an escape room game opening.

As well as a new name, new website www.chantryplace.co.uk and rebranded Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels, there is now a new logo, signage and uniform for staff.

But it may take a while for shoppers to get used to the new name; a recent poll by this newspaper resulted in 71pc of people saying they preferred the Chapelfield name to remain.

The name Chantry Place embraces the site’s medieval heritage as a secular college and chapel, built during the 1200s, which was known as a chantry. Chantry Road runs along the side of the centre and Chapelfield Plain has been renamed Chantry Square.

The new adverts for Chantry Place. Pic: supplied The new adverts for Chantry Place. Pic: supplied

Chantry Place centre manager, Paul McCarthy, said: “The change in name is another important chapter in our story. Our aim to deliver the best shopping and dining experience possible and to support our retailers and celebrate and support our local community remains our top priority. While there’s no immediate change for shoppers, we’re sure that everyone will soon get used to calling us Chantry Place.”

Rebecca Gates, head of asset management at LaSalle, said: “We did try to keep the name ‘Chapelfield’, while having to remove ‘Intu’ from all the branding and assets. However, ultimately this was not possible, so we are delighted to have the opportunity to rebrand as Chantry Place.”

You may also want to watch:

Stefan Gurney, executive director of the Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) said: “This is very positive news for Norwich and signals a continued and important investment in the city and its retail offer in these challenging times. Chantry Place, with its highly suitable new name, plays a major role in the success of Norwich as a destination for local people and visitors alike, while attracting and retaining quality retailers for the city. I am looking forward to this exciting next stage in the centre’s journey.”

Chapelfield shopping centre is now named Chantry Place. Pic: Ash Cossey Chapelfield shopping centre is now named Chantry Place. Pic: Ash Cossey

Melanie Cook, PR and marketing manager for VisitNorwich, said: “I’m delighted Chantry Place and Chantry Square have taken their name from their historic surrounds. Norwich is a city rich in history, a city of stories. And whilst the shopping centre is young in comparison to some of Norwich’s well-known landmarks, it is no less important when it comes to identity. The centre’s story continues which, in the current climate, is great news, not only for Norwich but also for its loyal shoppers.”

Chantry Place attracts an annual footfall of 15 million and has 91 units in more than 530,000 sqft of space.

Paul McCarthy, Chantry Place general manager. Pic: supplied Paul McCarthy, Chantry Place general manager. Pic: supplied

The new logo for Chantry Place. Pic: supplied The new logo for Chantry Place. Pic: supplied