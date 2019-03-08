Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Could Norwich's Chapelfield mall be sold?

PUBLISHED: 17:03 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 11 September 2019

Could Chapelfield mall in Norwich be sold? Picture: Neil Didsbury

Could Chapelfield mall in Norwich be sold? Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

The face of the high street may be set to change again after it was revealed the Chapelfield shopping centre may be bought out.

Reports have emerged that Intu, the owner of the, is "exploring a deal" to sell.

The proposal has come from European private equity group Orion Capital Managers.

The group already has experience working with distressed retail assets having bought a number of Spanish shopping centres during the financial crisis and selling them at a profit when the market recovered.

MORE: Norwich entrepreneur wins Dragons' Den investment after getting offers from all five moguls

The news saw Intu shares leap by 20% at the start of the week lifting its value to £546m.

Chapelfield has been approached for comment.

You may also want to watch:

However whether Intu's value will turn around as their European counterparts did remains to be seen.

Analysts have said that this is due to chains issuing company voluntary agreements (CVAs) to landlords - which allows the business to shed sites that are no longer profitable.

The most recent example is the Arcadia group - which owns Topshop, Topman, and Dorothy Perkins to name a few - which was successful in pushing through 48 CVAs in June.

However where Intu's handover may be influenced by a need to clear its £1bn debt, independently-owned Castle Mall is leaning into investment.

It was revealed in July that Norwich's other mall would be renamed the Castle Quarter, so to better reflect a more experiential destination.

Robert Bradley, Castle Mall's general manager, said: "This is just the beginning and part of the changes coming include some new signage and a new look which we're looking forward to revealing later on this year. There are lots of reasons to visit Castle Mall - and there will be even more soon."

The mall has so far been successful in expanding its offering having invested £3m into dining at the Timberhill Terrace as well as securing new leisure tenants.

These include a £2m Superbowl which will open soon and a £1.5m investment into a new PureGym site which opened this summer.

Only this week it also announced the opening of a new arcade and video game shop Retro Replay.

Most Read

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Appeal launched to bring body of ‘sweet boy with a big heart’ back home after fatal crash

Dorin Melnic, who died in a car crash at South Raynham in Norfolk. Picture: Courtesty of Ludmila Corcinschi

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

Concealing a ‘dark and ugly secret’ - from town stalwart to convicted sex offender

Shane Vertigan when he was vice chairman of Hindringham Football Club . Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

Kissed on the Roof event ordered not to go ahead by council

Rooftop Gardens bar and restaurant at Union. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk pub scoops AA culinary excellence award

The AA have awarded the Marsham Arms, a restaurant come hotel, one rosette out of five after a recent visit. PictureL Colin Finch

Wartime RAF hero, 97, inundated with visitors after appeal to beat loneliness

Sydney 'Stevie' Stevens is finding life a little lonely after moving into a car home. His neighbour Clair Ling has appealed for people to come and talk. Picture: Sonya Duncan

‘Kind, gentle and loving’ Norwich city fan took his own life, inquest hears

Mark Sewell was found unresponsive on Mousehold Heath on April 22. Picture: Nixy Hewitt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists