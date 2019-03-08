Search

Advanced search

$imgalt

Staff at Norfolk store 'shocked and saddened' by the death of 'Mr B'

PUBLISHED: 18:25 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:30 22 July 2019

Michael Baker, MD of Bakers & Larners in Holt. Pic: Archant library

Michael Baker, MD of Bakers & Larners in Holt. Pic: Archant library

The chairman of Bakers & Larners in Holt spoke of how upset staff were at the sudden death of MD Michael Baker - but were carrying on with business as he would have wished.

Bakers & Larners in Holt. Pic: Archant libraryBakers & Larners in Holt. Pic: Archant library

Jane Gurney-Read, now acting MD of the CT Baker Group, said staff were doing as Mr Baker would have wanted, carrying on with building the business and serving the customers.

The CT Baker Group is made up of Bakers & Larners of Holt, CT Baker Builders Merchants and CT Baker Budgens and Mrs Gurney-Read took over as its chairman last year to see the group to its 250th anniversary next year. It is understood she had, however, worked with Mr Baker for over a decade.

MORE: Tributes paid to 'kind benefactor' who transformed shopping in a Norfolk town

Mrs Gurney-Read issued the following statement to this newspaper today: "All at C T Baker Group are shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of Mr Baker, 'Mr B' to the team.

"He had been the managing director for some 45 years and throughout this time had built the business into the successful company it is today.

"He would be the first to say that he didn't do it on his own but with the support, hard work and loyalty of the staff and management.

"For our part we are going to do what he would expect and that is to carry on, continue to build the business and to serve the customers."

Mr Baker, the boss of one of Norfolk's oldest stores, took over as MD in 1974 and grew it to enormous success, both in terms of the number of staff employed and its turnover.

MORE: Boss of Norfolk's 'Harrods' store dies, aged 72

Today tributes were being paid to the man who put Holt on the map, creating a store which has the Duchess of Cambridge among its customers.

He leaves a wife, a daughter and three stepsons.

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

‘It was frightening and dangerous’ - customers slam Greater Anglia for overcrowded trains

A Norfolk woman has talked of her experience on a regularly overcrowded Greater Anglia train from Sherringham to Norwich. Picture: Maz Brooks

Town centre set to lose another store from the high street

BWB Domestics in Watton could close. Picture: Google

‘The prawns smelt terrible’ - Norfolk restaurant given zero rating

Sizzlers Bar and Diner in Hopton has been given a zero-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

Car flips onto side after crashing into ditch on A47

A silver Vauxhall Corsa flipped onto its side after crashing into a ditch on the Acle Straight in Great Yarmouth on Monday morning. Picture: Joseph Norton

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

‘It was frightening and dangerous’ - customers slam Greater Anglia for overcrowded trains

A Norfolk woman has talked of her experience on a regularly overcrowded Greater Anglia train from Sherringham to Norwich. Picture: Maz Brooks

Town centre set to lose another store from the high street

BWB Domestics in Watton could close. Picture: Google

‘The prawns smelt terrible’ - Norfolk restaurant given zero rating

Sizzlers Bar and Diner in Hopton has been given a zero-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

Car flips onto side after crashing into ditch on A47

A silver Vauxhall Corsa flipped onto its side after crashing into a ditch on the Acle Straight in Great Yarmouth on Monday morning. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘The prawns smelt terrible’ - Norfolk restaurant given zero rating

Sizzlers Bar and Diner in Hopton has been given a zero-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

‘We want to know if our pub will reopen’ Mystery continues to surround future of popular pub

The land lords at the Kings Head in Hethersett are stepping down. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Car flips onto side after crashing into ditch on A47

A silver Vauxhall Corsa flipped onto its side after crashing into a ditch on the Acle Straight in Great Yarmouth on Monday morning. Picture: Joseph Norton

‘Here we go again’ - but not yet: Months of roadworks to begin in September after 11th hour delay

Anne Martin, of Great Eastern Models railway shop on Plumstead Road. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists