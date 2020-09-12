Pizza Hut names 29 restaurants being axed – but none are in Norfolk

Pizza Hut is closing 29 restaurants nationwide. Pic: Pizza Hut Archant

Pizza Hut has named the restaurants it’s shutting for good – which include none in Norfolk.

It is the latest of a raft of dining chains to launch a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) restructuring deal to avoid collapse. The move will see 450 jobs lost.

It comes days after rival Pizza Express approved the closure of 73 of its sites, affecting 1,100 workers.

All Pizza Hut restaurants are to stay open in Norfolk; in Norwich, King’s Lynn and Great Yarmouth. Also all Pizza Express outlets, in Norwich and King’s Lynn are remaining open. In Suffolk, Lowestoft’s Pizza Hut will also stay open but the one in Bury St Edmunds will close. Pizza Express in Ipswich’s Regatta Quay, Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket will all stay open but in Lloyds Avenue, Ipswich, it will close.

Pizza Hut said it has put forward the proposals as “sales are not expected to fully bounce back until well into 2021” despite a quick and safe reopening of sites.

A spokeswoman for the chain said: “We are doing everything we can to redeploy our team members from our Pizza Hut restaurants locations that are closing and minimise the impact to our workforce.