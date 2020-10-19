Search

Prezzo reopens restaurants after Covid closures

PUBLISHED: 16:18 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:18 19 October 2020

Prezzo in Tombland, Norwich has announced a date for reopening. Pic: Prezzo

Archant

Italian restaurant chain Prezzo is reopening its Norwich restaurant and taking bookings again at others across the county.

Prezzo closed temporarily back in March because of Covid. The chain has now announced it is reopening in Tombland, Norwich from Thursday, October 22.

It is taking bookings at other venues such as in King’s Lynn but is stating the date for reopening in Dereham is to be confirmed. In Suffolk, most restaurants, such as in Beccles, are taking bookings. Venues in Wisbech and Ely, Cambridgeshire, are both taking bookings also.

To celebrate reopening, diners will be able to enjoy some new additions to the menu including a calamari recipe, four new pizzas (including veggie and vegan options), a new chicken burger, as well as new cocktails. The venue is also introducing its new vegan spaghetti bolognese (also available with gluten free pasta.)

All menus will now be disposable to ensure no contamination and ordering will be from a smartphone or tablet.

“We can’t wait to welcome back our much-missed customers to Prezzo Norwich,” said Karen Jones, executive chairwoman. “Our sole focus is to blend safe and healthy working practices with proper hospitality to give our people confidence and our customers a wonderful, enjoyable return to Prezzo.”

