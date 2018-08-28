‘Why do we do it this way?’ – The question which drives Knowledge Pioneer winner Chadwicks

The team from Chadwicks, winner of the Knowledge Pioneer category. From left: Joe Carr, Daniel Hovey, James Bacon, Prof Fiona Lettice of UEA, Richard Ross, Merve Oral, Abel Cater, Tom Thornhill, Harry Bodds, James Ross. Picture: I Do Photography. Archant

A culture of perpetual learning was the defining characteristic of the winner of the Knowledge Pioneer at the Norfolk Business Awards.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wealth management firm Chadwicks was praised by judges for the way it puts a constant drive to acquire new knowledge at the heart of its business.

Director Richard Ross collected the award with his team, who are based at the Enterprise Centre at the UEA. He said: “Being recognised as knowledge pioneers is testament to the dedication and the culture we have here at Chadwicks.

“The deal at Chadwicks is that if you’re working with us, you’re learning. We simply want to proactively nurture enquiring minds and give the team the space for serendipitous discovery. We are driven by a need to know how things work, to ask ‘why do we do it this way?’

“As a result of our emphasis on knowledge, learning and training, our clients get a young, enthusiastic and engaged team of very bright people looking after them – a team with the confidence to challenge and the intellect to create elegant solutions.”

Judges said: “Chadwicks encourages staff to stretch and challenge themselves whatever the stage of their career.

“It makes a point of only hiring the best, but does not then allow them to rest on their achievements. Instead, staff are encouraged to pursue further study and research, and share their findings with the rest of the team.

“The approach is in defiant opposition to what director Richard Ross calls the “frictionless answers” of Google – at Chadwicks, the pursuit of new learning is an endeavour in which you roll your sleeves up and get your hands dirty.

“It has impressive links with higher education, and takes the long-term view when supporting employees in their studies.

“The culture of the business can be traced back a decade to when Mr Ross completed an MBA and decided to remodel his entire approach. His firm’s success since emphatically vindicates that decision.”

The three other finalists in the Knowledge Pioneer category, which was sponsored by UEA, were Developing Experts, Hethel Innovation and PBD Biotech.

Read more about the other winners from the Norfolk Business Awards 2018