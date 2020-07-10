Center Parcs announces date for reopening swimming pool complex

Center Parcs is reopening its subtropical swimming paradise complex from July 27 – but limited to a certain number of bathers.

The complex in Elveden, Suffolk is limiting entrants to the pool to two, two hour sessions if you are staying three/four nights and four two hour sessions if you are staying seven nights. You also need to arrive with your swimwear under your clothes and will not be permitted a shower or dryer afterwards because of safety measures. Other measures include having a temperature check on arrival at the swimming pool and sessions need to be pre-booked.

The Aqua Sana spa is opening for some treatments but not its sauna or steam rooms yet.

Chief executive Martin Dalby said: ‘We are absolutely thrilled to be able to reopen our Subtropical Swimming Paradise, we know that it is such a key part of the Center Parcs experience for our guests. Rest assured we’ve been working hard to make it as safe as possible for everyone and we have a great plan in place, so getting the green light to reopen feels fantastic.’