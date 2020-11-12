Search

Advanced search

‘The kids look up to us’ - Friends show the way to town’s youngsters with new business

PUBLISHED: 06:30 13 November 2020

Marcel Nembhard and Joe Palmer, owners of Celery's Fusion Food based at the Abbey Neighbourhood Centre in Thetford. Photo: Emily Thomson

Marcel Nembhard and Joe Palmer, owners of Celery's Fusion Food based at the Abbey Neighbourhood Centre in Thetford. Photo: Emily Thomson

Archant

Two entrepreneurs are offering a shining example to troubled youngsters after turning their lives around and starting a new business which has got tongues wagging in a Norfolk town.

Joe Palmer, Jessica Saker and Marcel Nembhard, from Celery's Fusion Food, which has opened at the Abbey Neighbourhood Centre, on the Abbey Estate, in Thetford. Photo: Emily ThomsonJoe Palmer, Jessica Saker and Marcel Nembhard, from Celery's Fusion Food, which has opened at the Abbey Neighbourhood Centre, on the Abbey Estate, in Thetford. Photo: Emily Thomson

Joe Palmer, 31, and Marcel Nembhard, 30, grew up in Thetford and have launched Celery’s Fusion Food, a catering business at the Abbey Neighbourhood Centre.

The business is on home turf for the pair, where they admit to having had a few scrapes as children.

“I grew up on the Abbey Estate and we weren’t the best-behaved young lads,” Mr Palmer said.

“It is a great community with a lot of community spirit but there is not much going on around here, especially for younger kids.

Sesame chicken burge from Celery's Fusion Food based at the Abbey Neighbourhood Centre in Thetford. Photo: Joe PalmerSesame chicken burge from Celery's Fusion Food based at the Abbey Neighbourhood Centre in Thetford. Photo: Joe Palmer

“I had a bit of a rougher path than my business partner and I got into a bit of trouble. It was only a couple of years ago we both started speaking and decided we wanted to do something different with our lives.

“We both love eating food and cooking food and when I went away I did a cooking qualification, so we got together and we came up this idea.”

Since starting the business from Mr Palmer’s home at the start of the year, the pair now rent the café at the centre, owned by Keystone Trust.

With mouth-watering burgers, chicken wings and wraps available and flavours inspired from all over the world, Mr Nembhard said they have been non-stop since officially opening at the start of the month.

Marcel Nembhard and Joe Palmer, owners of Celery's Fusion Food based at the Abbey Neighbourhood Centre in Thetford. Photo: Emily ThomsonMarcel Nembhard and Joe Palmer, owners of Celery's Fusion Food based at the Abbey Neighbourhood Centre in Thetford. Photo: Emily Thomson

But Mr Palmer and Mr Nembhard also hope to act as role models for youngsters on the estate, to help them choose a “better path”.

Mr Nembhard: “I feel like we are building something positive and people look at me in a better light now.

“A lot of the kids around here are happy to see someone who is from the area doing something different. You just have to show them a good way.”

Ricky Aylott, who works in community development for Keystone, who has lived on the estate for more than 40 years, said: “I knew Joe and Marcel really well, they used to hang around out here.

Marcel Nembhard and Joe Palmer, owners of Celery's Fusion Food based at the Abbey Neighbourhood Centre in Thetford. Photo: Emily ThomsonMarcel Nembhard and Joe Palmer, owners of Celery's Fusion Food based at the Abbey Neighbourhood Centre in Thetford. Photo: Emily Thomson

“So, when they said they stared up their own catering business I thought I really want to champion this because to me that is what Keystone and community is about.

“Since they started here they have been really popular. Their food is amazing and I am really chuffed for them – I think they are going to do really well.”

The pair both attended Rosemary Musker High School in Thetford, but Mr Palmer said he was kicked out in year ten and later on in his life found himself in trouble with the law.

But looking back on his adolescence, Mr Palmer said he wish he had taken his education more seriously.

“ I didn’t have a role model in my life and I was hanging around the wrong people which led me down the wrong path,” he said.

“But what going away taught me was that I didn’t want to live that life anymore.

“There is so much life you miss, you miss out on family things and the little things like going shopping. Your freedom is taken away from you.

“The younger kids around here look up to us now and it’s good to see that they are willing to listen. When we were growing up we had none of that.

“They come in here now and I tell them to stay in school because from my point of view I wish I had done the things that I am doing now when I was their age - just think where we would be.”

Their businesses success comes just as the country goes into the second national lockdown this year, but Mr Palmer said they will carry on doing a delivery service throughout.

“We are really thankful for everyone supporting us,” he added. “We didn’t really expect to take off the way we have.

“Now the world our oyster.”

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Anglia Square’s £271m revamp cannot go ahead, says secretary of state

The revamp of Anglia Square has been rejected. Photo: Weston Homes

Complaints new rugby club barrier is blocking access to homes - and padlock is too high

Residents are unhappy that larger vehicles and emergency services no longer have direct access to their properties. Credit: Submitted

Care home confirms up to 40 positive coronavirus cases

Gresham Care Home, in Gorleston. PHOTO: Google Maps

‘It makes me so mad’ - Mum hits out at Emmerdale Down’s syndrome storyline

Chloe Williams is a mum of an 8-week old Rosie, who has Down's syndrome. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mark Armstrong: How running just one mile taught me so much

Mark Armstrong took part in the Sportlink Mile - Virtual SMile Challenge last weekend. Picture: Baz Hipwell

Anxiety and pain for patients as thousands are left waiting more than a year for help

More than 4,500 people have been waiting at least a year for treatment. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Historic Holkham Hall glasshouse to be restored

Holkham Estate is set to receive valuable funds towards essential restoration from the Historic Houses Foundation (HHF). Picture: Kieron Tovell

‘Best day ever’ - Shops rally to grant Alfie’s shopping spree wish

Alfie Burst, from Thetford, wish was granted to go on a shopping spree. Picture: Make A Wish