And to celebrate the Canaries both winning the league and being promoted, the clubs gin partner Bullards has launched a limited edition Celebration Gin. The bottle is filled with Bullards award-winning London Dry Gin, and only 2019 of the promotional tipples are up for grabs. MORE: Promoting a Premier city: How the world will be watching the comeback club The Premier League bottle boasts Daniel Farkes famous celebration on the front, as well as being finished with yellow and green ribbons and an OTBC seal. Sam Jeffery, head of partnerships at Norwich City FC, said: We are delighted to be collaborating with Club partner Bullards to bring this limited edition gin to our fans. Bullards are a great local brand and one we are proud to have on our portfolio, and theyve produced something pretty iconic here that I think captures the euphoria of this incredible season. As well as having a classic serving suggestion card, Bullards has also printed Norwich Citys journey to the Premier League on the card accompanying the bottle - making it a treat for football and gin fans alike. The gin was launched this week at the team Wes v Team Russ testimonial match at Carrow Road. The limted edition batch will be sold locally in select retail outlets, as well as online at bullardsspirits.co.uk.