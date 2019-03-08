Search

Celebrating a decade of cheese and holidays at Fielding Cottage

PUBLISHED: 08:32 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:54 25 October 2019

The award winning Norfolk Mardler. Picture: Fielding Cottage

Fielding Cottage

Goats cheese and holiday cottage business Fielding Cottage has come a long way in 10 years.

Up close with the goats at Fielding Cottage Norfolk Holidays in Honningham.

From ten goats bought on a holiday in Cumbria, the Honingham-based business is now looking forward to its best-ever year, making the equivalent of 1.5 million Mars bars in goats' cheese.

New additions in the last ten years include a purpose-built cheese processing factory, a goat's milk skincare range, three barn-style holiday cottages and a games and meeting room built on site, plus the launch of the successful goats' cheese making courses.

To keep up with the demand of their award-winning goats' cheese from delis around the UK, an airline and now many supermarkets, owner and founder Sam Steggles has invested money into a new cheese-vat enabling the growth to continue.

Mr Steggles, of the Future 50 company, said: "Our production has doubled yearly, making  more and more cheese, this year we are set for the biggest growth, the biggest expansion and the biggest year to date. As an example, last year we were making ten tonnes of cheese in a year, this year we are set to make the equivalent of just over one and half million Mars bars worth of cheese."

The three barn style cottages at Fielding Cottage Norfolk Holidays in Honningham, sleep up the 10 people

Recently Mr Steggles has begun building their next cheese production facility, to help them to continue to expand.

He continued: "The last ten years hasn't all been easy but along the way I have had some great help and will be celebrating our ten years in business with a big thank you party.

"Lack of finance, finding staff, managing staff, food safety, paperwork, branding, growing the business, logistics are all things I have had to learn, get advice about and find solutions. It's been a fun ten years and I have adapted and hopefully learnt from my mistakes."

Sam Steggles. Picture: Fielding Cottage

He added: "I haven't been afraid to put up my hands up and admit when some ideas haven't worked and use that to learn and progress."

Some changes he has made include the milking, which is now done off site, so they can focus purely on production.

The next big news for the company will be an announcement coming soon will be new contracts which are currently being signed.

