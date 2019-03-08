Search

Care home which stood empty for a decade finally open

PUBLISHED: 13:38 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:38 30 July 2019

Cawston care home when it was standing empty. Pic: Archant library

Cawston care home when it was standing empty. Pic: Archant library

A care home in Cawston which stood empty for a decade after a catalogue of setbacks is now finally up and running with eight residents.

Cawston Lodge care home which is now open after a decade standing empty. Pic: Archant.Cawston Lodge care home which is now open after a decade standing empty. Pic: Archant.

Cawston Lodge, in Paul Engelhard Way, is now open and being run by a new firm called JNS Care Holdings, based in London.

The care home was originally built with 42 beds in 2009 as part of a new housing estate in the village. But the company behind it went into administration.

It was then bought by a care home firm, with homes across the region and it was registered with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in 2013 and was supposed to open by the end of 2014.

Since then, it is understood it stood empty until two months ago when JNS Care Holdings, formed last October, took it over.

The firm is run by former medical student Natasha Sondhi and accountant Praladh Sondhi, both directors of the company. The care home has since been re-registered with the CQC and now offers 36 private care bedrooms.

Manager Lisa Hubbard said it welcomed its first resident on May 17. "We've only got eight people so far and we will get more but we are managing the intake slowly. We've also recruited a staff of 15 from Cawston and the surrounding villages and will be taking on more."

Brian Schuil, chairman of Cawston parish council, said: "We are really pleased that it is now finally open, it's good for Cawston and has created new jobs but it took a lot of pressure from the parish council."

Already the care home is receiving praise from relatives of residents. One review posted on May 23 said: "Where do I start ... this is a first-class home. Care and attention given by all the staff has been exemplary. Lisa and her team have not only cared for my nan but have made her feel like part of their family and provided a safe, caring and happy environment for her to spend her dementia years.

"The attention to detail and forward planning to take into account her changing care plan shows a commitment to provide the best care that is possible. The food is very good - freshly prepared and plentiful and there are always biscuits. As a family we couldn't have wished for a better place for our nan to stay and would highly recommend Cawston Lodge without a doubt for that special care."

The owners were not available for comment.

