Small Norfolk firm makes replica Silver Spitfire currently on display at Heathrow Airport

The silver spitfire replica in position at Terminal 2, Heathrow airport. Pic: submitted

A firm near Yarmouth employing just four people built a life-size replica of a Silver Spitfire currently installed as an exhibit in Terminal 2.

It emerged that the business has also made replica planes for big Hollywood movies like Pearl Harbor starring Ben Affleck and Kate Beckinsale.

The replica Silver Spitfire was built by Stuart Bailey, 70, and his son Stefan, 30, of GB Replicas in Catfield, and cost £42,500.

The firm, which employs just two other people, took less than four months to build the plane from scratch which is a replica of the real Silver Spitfire, currently flying around the world in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the D Day invasions.

The replica plane was built using a fibre-glass mould by the father and son firm which builds models of Second World War fighter aircraft, some of which were used in the 2001 Hollywood movie Pearl Harbor. The replicas look just like the real thing but cannot fly, having no mechanical parts and can be seen at RAF stations around the UK as gateguards as well as in some aviation museums.

The firm, which also builds fully working boats and is based on the Horizon industrial estate on Sutton Road, was started by Stuart 30 years ago and has seen its replicas shipped as far as Australia. "The Slver Spitfire is life-size and we made it in parts which were put together but we didn't spray paint it, that was done by another company. We are really proud of it," said Stefan.

The Catfield firm created replica planes used in the Hollywood movie Pearl Harbor. Pic: Touchstone Pictures The Catfield firm created replica planes used in the Hollywood movie Pearl Harbor. Pic: Touchstone Pictures

"It was so successful when it was installed at Heathrow that another one was needed to go to China but we only had four weeks which just wasn't enough time, we can do them in 12-16 weeks. They are very labour intensive.

"Our replicas have starred in movies such as Pearl Harbour. I was still at school when it came out and I believe they put it on a lorry and drove it along to make the plane look like it was flying," said Stefan.

Craig Wick, MD of a design agency called Edge Retail, based in Leicester, installed the plane at Heathrow - with another Norfolk link. Craig was born and raised in Norwich, and on a trip to the county to visit his parents, he found GB Replicas. The plane was commissioned by Swiss firm IWC Watches, which is sponsoring the real Silver Spitfire flight.

Craig said: "I think it's great to see that a small business like GB Replicas are producing excellent products in Norfolk that are being displayed in some of the highest profile retail sites in the country."

Work on replica spitfires built by Catfield's GB Replicas. Pic: submitted Work on replica spitfires built by Catfield's GB Replicas. Pic: submitted

The replica spitfire was craned into position at Heathrow with minutes to spare. Pic: submitted The replica spitfire was craned into position at Heathrow with minutes to spare. Pic: submitted

One of the replica planes created by GB Replicas, in Norway. Pic: submitted One of the replica planes created by GB Replicas, in Norway. Pic: submitted

