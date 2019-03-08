Castle Quarter host 'naughty' and 'nice' weekends instead of Christmas lights switch-on

Special Christmas weekends are being planned at Castle Quarter instead of the usual lights switch-on. Pic: submitted.

Castle Quarter in Norwich has announced a series of themed 'naughty and nice' weekends in place of its big annual festive lights switch-on.

The centre will not be having a Christmas light switch-on but instead are launching a series of weekends dedicated to being either 'naughty' or 'nice' for the festive season.

On the 'naughty' weekends, a character resembling the Grinch from the Dr Seuss classic, will be roaming Castle Quarter on a mission to steal the Christmas spirit and play pranks. He will be joined by a pair of mischievous elves who will be getting up to lots of mischief too. 'Naughty' weekends are taking place on November 16 and 30 and December 14.

On the 'nice' weekends, Father Christmas himself will be at Castle Quarter, sitting on his special throne, meeting children, posing for photographs and giving all the good youngsters a chocolate lolly treat. 'Nice' weekends are taking place on November 23, December 7 and December 21.

Centre manager Rob Bradley said: "As well as Father Christmas, good fairies will be roaming the centre, spreading Christmas cheer, giggles and happiness and finding out who they think should be on the nice list and reporting back to Santa. They also will be armed with their fairy dust for emergency purposes - if someone is very naughty, fairy dust always does the trick and they aren't afraid to use it!"

The Castle Quarter 'Spin to Win' team will also be back on Saturday December 7. Shoppers will be able to show their receipts to the team for all purchases over £30 made at Castle Quarter and, in exchange, take a spin of the wheel of fortune. The purchase can have been made between Saturday November 16 and Saturday December 7. Those shoppers that land on a 'win' will be given a Christmas decoration to hang on their tree. There will be chocolate coins and candy canes for those who aren't winners.

The festive announcement came after Castle Quarter boss Mr Bradley revealed that visitor numbers to the venue went up by 14% after the re-launch at the end of September which renamed it from its former Castle Mall title.

In previous years, Christmas lights were switched on by the likes of Heart Radio presenters Dave and Heidi and one year, X Factor stars Stavros Flatley.