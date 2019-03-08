Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

Castle Quarter host 'naughty' and 'nice' weekends instead of Christmas lights switch-on

PUBLISHED: 15:40 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:40 01 November 2019

Special Christmas weekends are being planned at Castle Quarter instead of the usual lights switch-on. Pic: submitted.

Special Christmas weekends are being planned at Castle Quarter instead of the usual lights switch-on. Pic: submitted.

Castle Quarter in Norwich has announced a series of themed 'naughty and nice' weekends in place of its big annual festive lights switch-on.

The centre will not be having a Christmas light switch-on but instead are launching a series of weekends dedicated to being either 'naughty' or 'nice' for the festive season.

On the 'naughty' weekends, a character resembling the Grinch from the Dr Seuss classic, will be roaming Castle Quarter on a mission to steal the Christmas spirit and play pranks. He will be joined by a pair of mischievous elves who will be getting up to lots of mischief too. 'Naughty' weekends are taking place on November 16 and 30 and December 14.

On the 'nice' weekends, Father Christmas himself will be at Castle Quarter, sitting on his special throne, meeting children, posing for photographs and giving all the good youngsters a chocolate lolly treat. 'Nice' weekends are taking place on November 23, December 7 and December 21.

MORE: Graduate starts new firm that helps you relive your memories

You may also want to watch:

Centre manager Rob Bradley said: "As well as Father Christmas, good fairies will be roaming the centre, spreading Christmas cheer, giggles and happiness and finding out who they think should be on the nice list and reporting back to Santa. They also will be armed with their fairy dust for emergency purposes - if someone is very naughty, fairy dust always does the trick and they aren't afraid to use it!"

MORE: Boss of Castle Quarter jubilant as 'thousands' more people now visiting venue

The Castle Quarter 'Spin to Win' team will also be back on Saturday December 7. Shoppers will be able to show their receipts to the team for all purchases over £30 made at Castle Quarter and, in exchange, take a spin of the wheel of fortune. The purchase can have been made between Saturday November 16 and Saturday December 7. Those shoppers that land on a 'win' will be given a Christmas decoration to hang on their tree. There will be chocolate coins and candy canes for those who aren't winners.

The festive announcement came after Castle Quarter boss Mr Bradley revealed that visitor numbers to the venue went up by 14% after the re-launch at the end of September which renamed it from its former Castle Mall title.

In previous years, Christmas lights were switched on by the likes of Heart Radio presenters Dave and Heidi and one year, X Factor stars Stavros Flatley.

Most Read

Norwich woman wins £1m Premium Bonds prize

A woman from Norwich has won £1 million on a Premium Bond bought in 2010. Photo: Getty

‘We’ll be the cheapest pub in town,’ pledges new landlord

Gary Haime, who has taken over the Lattice House in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Woman who died in A143 crash is named

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘Whistleblowing on special needs teacher ruined my career but I have no regrets’

Emma Simmonds, former teaching assistant at St Michael's Church of England Academy in King's Lynn. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Westlife to perform at Carrow Road in 2020

Westlife play Carrow Road in Norwich next June. Picture: Rhodes Media

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fireworks event to go ahead despite weather warnings

The Fawkes in the Walks fireworks light up the night sky over the Red Mount Chapel in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

TEAM NEWS: Babies, injuries, all clears - Full Farke transcript ahead of Brighton trip

Onel Hernandez is a doubt for Norwich City's Premier League game at Brighton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teenage rapist appeals against length of sentence

Jason Bailey, whose appeal against his eight year sentence for rape has been dismissed. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Grandmother found with ‘warehouse’ of stolen goods fighting to keep ‘sentimental’ items

Christine Carriage

Sir Henry Bellingham pulls out of race to succeed John Bercow as House of Commons speaker

North West Norfolk Conservative MP Sir Henry Bellingham Photo: UK Parliament
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists