Castle Quarter boss wants to find the heroes of lockdown

Robert Bradley, centre manager at Castle Quarter.

The manager of Norwich’s Castle Quarter is asking for names of key workers who deserve recognition with 100 prizes up for grabs.



The centre wants nominations of deserving people doing their bit in the coronavirus crisis with all nominees going on to a ‘Wall of Fame’ on its website.

The competition runs until Friday, May 29 when one person will be selected at random to win a day out at Castle Quarter worth £150 to spend when it re-opens. A further 100 winners will receive a gift voucher or a bowling voucher from the venue’s Superbowl UK.

Centre Manager Robert Bradley said: “So many people in our community deserve so much thanks from all of us, whether they are our fabulous NHS workers and carers or people working in transport, in our supermarkets, those who are helping their local communities and even those struggling at home.



“We want to give our customers an opportunity to come together to celebrate all their local heroes.”

To nominate your hero, go to the Castle Quarter Facebook page by clicking here and follow the instructions on the post pinned to the top of the page. The nominations need to include the person’s name, the reason for their nomination and a picture of them, along with confirmation of permission to use the picture.

Also launching is Castle Quarter’s digital version of its ‘Day Out Planner’ prize game, which was extremely popular when it rebranded last year.

Mr Bradley said: “This is the digital version of the game on our website and a bit of fun while we wait until we can re-open. It’s up and running now and all you have to do is spin the Shop, Dine, Watch and Play wheels on the website. This comes up with a suggested ‘Day Out’ at Castle Quarter.

“For a chance to win, all you need to do is submit your perfect ‘Day Out’, comprising a Shop, Dine, Watch and Play activity, coming to around £150. Then each month, we’ll choose a winner to receive their ‘Day Out’ at Castle Quarter.”

He added: “We can’t wait to re-open but will be very closely following the government’s guidelines and basing our decisions on those. In the meantime, the team here at Castle Quarter hope all our customers are staying safe and keeping well.”

