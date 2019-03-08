Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

Boss of Castle Quarter jubilant as 'thousands' more people now visiting venue

PUBLISHED: 11:19 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 31 October 2019

Sam Bird, a former Love Island conttestant, officially re-launched Castle Quarter in September. Pic: Archant

Sam Bird, a former Love Island conttestant, officially re-launched Castle Quarter in September. Pic: Archant

Norwich's Castle Quarter is bucking the retail trend celebrating a 14% increase in footfall since the rebranding from Castle Mall.

Castle Quarter in Norwich has seen more visitors since its re-launch in September.Castle Quarter in Norwich has seen more visitors since its re-launch in September.

Since the launch at the end of September, Castle Quarter has seen the number of people coming to the venue going up by 14% compared to last year, an increase which they say is significantly ahead of the national average.

The launch party, with former Love Island star Sam Bird, led to an increase in visitor numbers which has continued week-on-week together with a 60% year-on-year increase in website visitors and more than 39,000 social media engagements.

MORE: Date announced for arrival of new winter wonderland at Roarr!

Castle Quarter in Norwich has seen more visitors since its re-launch in September.Castle Quarter in Norwich has seen more visitors since its re-launch in September.

Rob Bradley, Castle Quarter's centre manager, said: "We are jubilant that footfall has increased by a significant margin. It is absolutely fantastic and demonstrates that the new offering here at Castle Quarter, as the place to shop, dine, watch and play in the heart of Norwich, is proving a significant draw for people in Norwich and in Norfolk as a whole.

"We were expecting footfall to go up, but to have achieved double-digit growth is exceptional. There are not many places in the retail arena showing increases in visitor numbers, but this ground-breaking strategy is showing that we can buck the trend - and it's starting here in Norwich.

"We have spent 18 months strategically planning a new direction for Castle Quarter, based upon analysing the views of a huge cross-section of shoppers. This has resulted in the arrival of new leisure occupiers like PureGym, Superbowl UK and Retro Replay who are proving to be a major draw, bringing thousands more people in, and community-based initiatives like Made in Norwich for local micro-businesses who are being provided with free retail space.

You may also want to watch:

"Times are very challenging for retailers, as everyone knows. By creating more reasons to visit Castle Quarter, it is not just the leisure operators who are benefiting but our existing retailers are enjoying increased business too."

Aaron Roberts, owner of the Gifted store, said: "There has been a great buzz in the centre since the relaunch. We are seeing lots of new customers that we've not had previously. Sales have been good recently, bucking the trend in all our other locations."

Jonathan Winter, owner of Tea Junction, said: "With the addition of the leisure quarter, the higher footfall has been visible to see."

Castle Quarter is currently in discussions with two further leisure operators.

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Revealed: The Norfolk schools which expelled the most pupils in 2017/18

King Edward VII Academy had one of the highest expulsion and suspension rates of Norfolk's schools in the 2017/18 academic year. Photo: Old Lennensians

Leisure centre to close today to make way for new £26m complex

'Altogether a better day!' front entrance to the Marina Centre in Yarmouth. Picture: Archant library

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Wetherspoons submits updated plans ahead of work on newest pub

Revised external designs for new Wetherspoons pub in Diss. Picture: Wetherspoons/South Norfolk Council

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Drink driver rolled Nissan Navara into ditch, court told

The scene of the accident, after the Nissan rolled over Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Builder who wanted ‘to help the man on the street’ leaves £1m to UEA

A Young Enterprise Trade Fair at the UEA. A Norwich builder has donated £1m to the university in his will for a student enterprise fund. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Inspectors slam staff at ‘inadequate’ hospital who faked records

The children's wards at Ellingham Hospital near Attleborough have been rated

New Norwich Primark to have beauty salon

Norwich's new Primark taking shape on Haymarket. Pic: Archant

Boss of Castle Quarter jubilant as ‘thousands’ more people now visiting venue

Sam Bird, a former Love Island conttestant, officially re-launched Castle Quarter in September. Pic: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists