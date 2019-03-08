Boss of Castle Quarter jubilant as 'thousands' more people now visiting venue

Sam Bird, a former Love Island conttestant, officially re-launched Castle Quarter in September. Pic: Archant

Norwich's Castle Quarter is bucking the retail trend celebrating a 14% increase in footfall since the rebranding from Castle Mall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Castle Quarter in Norwich has seen more visitors since its re-launch in September. Castle Quarter in Norwich has seen more visitors since its re-launch in September.

Since the launch at the end of September, Castle Quarter has seen the number of people coming to the venue going up by 14% compared to last year, an increase which they say is significantly ahead of the national average.

The launch party, with former Love Island star Sam Bird, led to an increase in visitor numbers which has continued week-on-week together with a 60% year-on-year increase in website visitors and more than 39,000 social media engagements.

MORE: Date announced for arrival of new winter wonderland at Roarr!

Castle Quarter in Norwich has seen more visitors since its re-launch in September. Castle Quarter in Norwich has seen more visitors since its re-launch in September.

Rob Bradley, Castle Quarter's centre manager, said: "We are jubilant that footfall has increased by a significant margin. It is absolutely fantastic and demonstrates that the new offering here at Castle Quarter, as the place to shop, dine, watch and play in the heart of Norwich, is proving a significant draw for people in Norwich and in Norfolk as a whole.

"We were expecting footfall to go up, but to have achieved double-digit growth is exceptional. There are not many places in the retail arena showing increases in visitor numbers, but this ground-breaking strategy is showing that we can buck the trend - and it's starting here in Norwich.

"We have spent 18 months strategically planning a new direction for Castle Quarter, based upon analysing the views of a huge cross-section of shoppers. This has resulted in the arrival of new leisure occupiers like PureGym, Superbowl UK and Retro Replay who are proving to be a major draw, bringing thousands more people in, and community-based initiatives like Made in Norwich for local micro-businesses who are being provided with free retail space.

You may also want to watch:

"Times are very challenging for retailers, as everyone knows. By creating more reasons to visit Castle Quarter, it is not just the leisure operators who are benefiting but our existing retailers are enjoying increased business too."

Aaron Roberts, owner of the Gifted store, said: "There has been a great buzz in the centre since the relaunch. We are seeing lots of new customers that we've not had previously. Sales have been good recently, bucking the trend in all our other locations."

Jonathan Winter, owner of Tea Junction, said: "With the addition of the leisure quarter, the higher footfall has been visible to see."

Castle Quarter is currently in discussions with two further leisure operators.