Opening date announced for new Castle Mall gym

A new gym is set to open in Castle Mall.

The date has been revealed for the opening of the new gym in Norwich Castle Mall.

A date has been announced for the opening of PureGym in Castle Mall. Photo: Ella Wilkinson A date has been announced for the opening of PureGym in Castle Mall. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

The former Argos store in the shopping centre has been overhauled into a new fitness centre by PureGym.

The 16,000sqft site is set to open on April 2.

The gym will be open 24 hours and follows news that other leisure facilities, including bowling alley Superbowl, will be opening in the mall in the coming months.

Robert Bradley, Castle Mall centre manager, said: “PureGym is a great fit for our new leisure quarter. Today’s changing consumer is spending more on leisure experiences than ever before and so by creating a strong leisure offer we aim to be the city’s leading destination for entertainment, leisure, dining and shopping.”

PureGym has more than 170 gyms nationwide including an existing site in the city in Aylsham Road.

The firm has invested £1.5million in to the site, creating 18 new jobs.