Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Castle Mall boss reveals ‘exciting’ future for Norwich shopping centre

PUBLISHED: 16:49 14 February 2019

Robert Bradley in the space where a new bowling alley will be in Castle Mall, Norwich

Robert Bradley in the space where a new bowling alley will be in Castle Mall, Norwich

Archant

“Castle Mall is not dying – it is evolving.”

That is the defiant message from the Norwich shopping centre’s boss Robert Bradley as new leisure-based tenants prepare to move into the site.

A bowling alley and gym will open in the mall this summer and it is rumoured a rock climbing facility will follow.

Some retailers have left the mall in recent months and years but Mr Bradley believes the site has a bright future and the changes simply represent how the high street is evolving.

MORE: Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

“I think the perception of Castle Mall has perhaps been negative but we have been moving towards where we are now for as long as 18 months,” he said.

“So behind the scenes we have been itching to tell people what is happening but have not been able to. That has been very frustrating. When you hear people saying ‘oh this is shut, that is shut’ and you can’t correct that person and say ‘actually wait six months and this will happen’.

“With the bowling alley and the gym opening very soon we can now, finally, start telling people the good news.”

Mr Bradley is aiming to change the direction of Castle Mall to ensure it offers a “full day of experiences” rather than just retail.

“Consumers are now spending as much as 48pc of discretionary expenditure on experiences and experiential products. Millennials and Gen Z are driving this, with young people and families spending more on entertainment, attractions and other experiences than ever before.

“In addition, non-retail tenants – including food and beverage, leisure and community amenities – have led to as much as 28pc estimated rental value growth, a 7.24pc increase in footfall and a 1pc decrease in vacancy rates in some European shopping malls in the last two years.

“Therefore there is significant opportunity at Castle Mall, through this new strategic direction, to be highly successful.”

Superbowl is investing £2 million into their new Castle Mall site which will include 12 lanes, an obstacle course, a Sega arcade zone and creating 35 jobs. PureGym have also announced a £1.5 million investment with 18 news jobs.

Mr Bradley added: “These are challenging times but we believe we are future-proofing the centre with new tenants and a new direction. It really is very exciting.”

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck with repair work unlikely to be completed for weeks. Picture: Remote Aerial Services

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

Glyn and Terry Donelan at their home at Watton going through their paperwork after they were scammed out of £200,000. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

Police are searching for a lorry driver. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck with repair work unlikely to be completed for weeks. Picture: Remote Aerial Services

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

Glyn and Terry Donelan at their home at Watton going through their paperwork after they were scammed out of £200,000. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

Police are searching for a lorry driver. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

Police are searching for a lorry driver. Picture: James Bass

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

Glyn and Terry Donelan at their home at Watton going through their paperwork after they were scammed out of £200,000. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘He’ll stay at home and die’ - daughter of man forced into care home by council

Clare May with her father Richard May. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

WATCH: Valentine’s Day betwixt Preston & Bolton – The PinkUn Show #168 LIVE from Lancashire

It's a Valentine's night special for the PinkUn Show, live from a random house in Lancashire as the crew sum up Ipswich and Preston, as well as Norwich City's visit to Bolton.

BrewDog Norwich to offer bottomless brunch

Brewdog Norwich is hosting a bottomless brunch later this month. Photo: BrewDog
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists