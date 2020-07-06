Former Carphone Warehouse to become a restaurant and takeaway
PUBLISHED: 06:01 07 July 2020
Plans to turn an empty building into a restaurant and takeaway have been agreed.
Norwich City Council has approved plans to change the former Carphone Warehouse building in Aylsham Road in Mile Cross, which has been empty for two years.
A side and rear extension to the property, to provide storage and dining space, have also been given the go ahead.
According to the design and access statement, applicant Mohammed Selim felt the business would “viable and complementary” to the area as it was located within a row of shops offering most takeaway food, such as pizza, fish and chips and Chinese.
The statement has also proposed using the first floor of the property as a flat for staff.
Plans for the site were originally submitted in September last year but were later withdrawn. They were then resubmitted in February.
