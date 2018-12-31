Search

More than 10,000 jobs lost in Britain’s restaurant sector this year

31 December, 2018 - 09:28
The old Prezzo restaurant on Thorpe Road. Picture: Bethany Whymark

More than 10,400 people have lost their jobs in Britain’s restaurant industry this year.

On average, 30 people a day saw their jobs axed as the dining sector struggled through one of its most difficult years in recent history.

And Norfolk has not escaped the cull, with major chains closing their doors in Norwich’s city centre.

That includes the likes of Italian chains Carluccio’s and Prezzo, with other names like Gourmet Burger Kitchen beginning an insolvency procedure in October this year, with 17 potential site closures to come.

The independent sector has suffered just as many casualties - with favourites such as Woolf & Bird and the E Street Smokehouse closing early this year.

According to the Centre for Retail Research, a total of 10,413 workers lost their jobs across the country this year.

Restaurants have been battling stagnating sales, overcapacity and rising costs.

Costs have increased for restaurants, with a rise in the minimum wage and a fall in the value of the pound since the referendum on Britain’s membership of the European Union driving food prices higher.

Meanwhile, uncertainty over Brexit has hit consumer confidence.

Competition has also increased with a raft of new chains backed by private equity firms having opened across the UK.

