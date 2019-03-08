Search

PUBLISHED: 12:54 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:54 20 September 2019

Candi Robertson. Pic: Archant

Candi Robertson. Pic: Archant

She toils daily making vats of chutney - but now Candi Robertson of Candi's Chutney is launching a new product - but guess what?

Candi's steak sauce - a new addition to her 'family' of chutney products. Pic: Crush/Candi's ChutneyCandi's steak sauce - a new addition to her 'family' of chutney products. Pic: Crush/Candi's Chutney

Candi's Chutney has been going strong for seven years with the former chef working away in her industrial kitchen in Salle, near Reepham but she's now added 'a new member to the family.' Candi decided to make something new in addition to her range of chutneys - a steak sauce. And there are three different flavours to choose from; a classic, smoky and chilli, with the product officially launched next week at the Flavours food hub event at the Royal Norfolk Showground.

But Candi gave this newspaper a sneak preview. "I just wanted to do something different, so it's a new member of the family. It's made from a classic Edwardian recipe and I'm doing three different flavours." Each sauce is priced £3.95 - the same price as all the chutneys to keep business simple.

The Archangel gin, produced locally. Pic: ArchantThe Archangel gin, produced locally. Pic: Archant

Candi, who works Monday-Friday making the chutney from her industrial kitchen and then packages it over the weekend, has made a business from selling at local festivals and food fairs, making the bold step of turning down a lucrative supermarket offer. "I don't want to be in supermarkets, I saw one of my suppliers put out of business, you think it's like a golden egg but supermarkets will suffocate you. I want to be known for producing my chutney by hand and I work hard to do it."

Her efforts have paid off - with a 27% growth in her business year on year although she said 2019 had been tough. "I've noticed the physical buying at farmer's markets has changed, I do three jars for £10 and people are now buying one jar, people are aware of what they spend."

You may also want to watch:

However, undeterred, she has been making 1800 jars of a new limited stock of her rhubarb, date and gin-ger chutney, made from recycled rhubarb discarded by local gin-makers Archangel, based at Fakenham. Rather than throw away the rhubarb after using it in their gin, it now gets frozen and re-used in Candi's chutney. "The first hit is of gin and fruit and then it's sugary and then you get the spices, it's been a really good seller," she said. Candi also makes a cucumber and Norfolk gin chutney, using the spent botannicals from the locally based firm.

However, nothing quite beats Candi's parsnip and chilli chutney. "That remains my best seller since I started," she added.

Candi's Chutneys. Pic: ArchantCandi's Chutneys. Pic: Archant

Candi's chutney has been made with Archangel Gin's rhubarb Picture: Candi RobertsonCandi's chutney has been made with Archangel Gin's rhubarb Picture: Candi Robertson

