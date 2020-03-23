UEA issues call for supplies to ramp up hand sanitiser production

The team making hand sanitiser at UEA need more supplies.

The University of East Anglia is asking for people and businesses to come forward to help them ramp up their production of hand sanitiser.

Last week the team at the University produced 170 litres of sanitiser gel in just one day, but say they can do more with extra resources.

A spokesman for the University said: “The main materials we are in need of are ethanol, containers to store the gel in and equipment to help with bottling the gel.

“However, we would be keen to hear from any organisation who would like to assist – and we would ask them to contact ueahscp@uea.ac.uk.”

The hundreds of litres already produced has been given to local hospitals and the Norfolk County Council.

The spokesman added: “We’d like to thank all the organisations who are working with us so far. They’re doing a wonderful job and the materials and resources they’re supplying us with are vital for continued production.”

So far the local businesses which have come forward to support UEA are Founding Drinks which runs the Wild Knight Distillery, which has helped with pumps and ethanol.

RPC M&H Plastics in Beccles has also helped providing bottles.

Huw Sayer of Business Writers Limited and James and Terry Cook of PCE automation have also contributed to the effort.

The spokesman added: “Transportation is being arranged on a case-by-case basis. We would always welcome the offer from organisations to deliver to UEA but of course we recognise that some materials we are talking about have special handling requirements.”

Any business or individual who can help the effort has been asked to email ueahscp@uea.ac.uk.