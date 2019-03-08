Search

Advanced search

$imgalt
Video

The Disruptors: The local start-up pioneering display technology with lifelike 3D holograms

PUBLISHED: 11:23 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 30 July 2019

Cambridge start-up VividQ hopes to bring the realistic 3D holograms seen in films like Star Wars into your homes, cars and smart glasses. Picture: Contributed

Cambridge start-up VividQ hopes to bring the realistic 3D holograms seen in films like Star Wars into your homes, cars and smart glasses. Picture: Contributed

Archant

Cambridge start-up VividQ hopes to bring the realistic 3D holograms seen in films like Star Wars into your homes, cars and smart glasses. VividQ CEO and co-founder Darran Milne tells us more.

Tell us about VividQ

We create solutions for pioneering tech companies to adopt holography. That means bringing an immersive, natural viewing experience to people through holographic AR smart glasses and consumer electronics - and establishing VividQ as a new standard for display technology.

What was the opportunity you identified that led to the launch of your business?

VividQ CEO and co-founder Darran MilneVividQ CEO and co-founder Darran Milne

The rise of AR has created an opportunity for real-time 3D holographic display, so we set out to develop the world's first software framework. Initially we're targeting AR applications, but the software will work for any holographic application in the long run.

How did you use invention and innovation to disrupt the market?

We invented a revolutionary suite of algorithms that allow for the first generation of real-time 3D holograms. This fundamentally disrupts people's perception of what 3D visualisation is how and display can work.

What challenges have you faced and how did you learn from them?

Obtaining funding, creating a route to commercialisation for a highly-technical product and negotiating with multinational tech companies were all challenges. We learned how to better identify investors and that we don't have to do everything on our own - we can bring in experts with relevant experience.

You may also want to watch:

What has been the moment you are most proud of so far in your business' development?

Identifying and building a partner ecosystem to bringing the holographic display to the market has been a game changer.

If you were starting from the beginning again, what would you do differently?

I'd run board meetings more efficiently - no one likes a 10 hour meeting!

What's your advice to somebody launching a start-up?

Make sure you have a solid commercial team with good connections to the market, so you're developing for the needs of the market not just for yourself.

What are your plans for the future?

To become the leaders of the next generation of 3D display and beyond.

The Disruptors is a new video series highlighting the Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridge businesses shaking up their respective industries. Explore the series and read more.



Want to tell us about how your business is disrupting its sector? Contact David Fieldhouse on 01603 772456.

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Independent cafe closing just over a year after opening

NR2 cafe on Trory Street in Norwich. Photo: Courtney Pochin

‘Amazing’ school staff member and daughter of former NCFC goalkeeper loses her cancer battle

Gaynor Sawyer. 'She is loved by so many on the Tuckswood Estate, most of whom know her from her work at our local school' Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Sexual abuse allegations ‘covered up’ at school

Red House School, Buxton, pictured in 2002. Ex-pupils have made allegations of physical and sexual abuse. Photo: Archant

Man jumps into river in Norwich to push drifting boat

The boat at the centre of a river drama Picture: Ruth Lawes

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

‘We were holding his head out of the water’ - Coastguard tells of dramatic rescue of man trapped in rocks

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Teenage motorbike racer kept alive by machines and paralysed in coma after horror crash

The race weekend was over-shadowed by the crash which has left Aaron Clifford in a critical condition. Photo: Bennetts British Superbikes

Burgers served at Norwich bar named some of best in England

Grant Holt with The Grant Holt Burger at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich. Photo: Gonzo's Tea Room

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Ex-policeman smashes window to rescue distressed dog from hot car

Al Moore. Picture: supplied by Al Moore

Warning for thunderstorms, lightning strikes and heavy rain brought forward

A dramatic photo of lightning during the storm. Photo: Brad Damms

Speed checks catch drivers for second time this month

Police have caught speeding drivers on Shelfanger Road in Diss twice in a month. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘Amazing’ school staff member and daughter of former NCFC goalkeeper loses her cancer battle

Gaynor Sawyer. 'She is loved by so many on the Tuckswood Estate, most of whom know her from her work at our local school' Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Sexual abuse allegations ‘covered up’ at school

Red House School, Buxton, pictured in 2002. Ex-pupils have made allegations of physical and sexual abuse. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists