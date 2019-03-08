Search

'Our dream holiday is ruined' - Newlyweds caught up on Thomas Cook chaos one day into honeymoon

PUBLISHED: 09:37 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:58 23 September 2019

The beach at Cancun, Mexico, where Christine and Terry Hunter are on honeymoon. Picture: Andrea Powell

The beach at Cancun, Mexico, where Christine and Terry Hunter are on honeymoon. Picture: Andrea Powell

Archant

A newly-wed couple have seen a cloud of uncertainty gather over their dream honeymoon in Mexico, as a result of the collapse of Thomas Cook.

Christine and Terry Hunter, of Carlton Colville near Lowestoft, tied the knot on Saturday in a ceremony at Henstead Pavilion.

The following morning, they jetted off on honeymoon to Cancun from Gatwick Airport, where they are staying at the Grand at Moon Palace hotel.

However, with the holiday booked through the now liquidated company, what should have been the holiday of a lifetime has been shrouded in doubt and uncertainty.

The new Mrs Hunter, a 36-year-old estate agent, said: "It is incredibly concerning. There is a lot of uncertainty because the hotels are paid after we depart.

"We do not know anything and nobody is here to answer questions [from Thomas Cook].

You may also want to watch:

"The staff at the hotel are fantastic but with the fact they may not get paid for our stay, we feel very uneasy."

Mrs Hunter said she had received no communication from Thomas Cook about the troubles in the lead-up to the honeymoon and that she and her new husband, also 36, had been left to find out through the media.

The pair are due to return on Wednesday, October 2, but await confirmation on flight arrangements - like hundreds of thousands of other Brits holidaying abroad.

She added: "Our dream holiday is ruined."

A website has been specifically set up for any customers of Thomas Cook providing help and support - which can be found at thomascook.caa.co.uk

