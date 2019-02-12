Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Women at work urged not to ‘suffer in silence’ with the menopause

PUBLISHED: 09:51 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:51 15 February 2019

If you are a woman experiencing the menopause, do you have someone to talk to at work? More needs to be done to help women experiencing problems and who feel they have to suffer in silence. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

If you are a woman experiencing the menopause, do you have someone to talk to at work? More needs to be done to help women experiencing problems and who feel they have to suffer in silence. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Employers need to do more to help women in the workplace who are experiencing problems as a result of the menopause.

Businesses need to do more to support female employees going through the menopause, says Kate Pigeon-Owen, founder of WellBeing International, based in South Norfolk.Pic: www.wellbeinginternational.co.ukBusinesses need to do more to support female employees going through the menopause, says Kate Pigeon-Owen, founder of WellBeing International, based in South Norfolk.Pic: www.wellbeinginternational.co.uk

What has been previously a taboo subject and something women have felt they needed to suffer in silence is now a hot topic as part of a new series of seminars hosted by the WellBeing International organisation.

Based in South Norfolk, WellBeing International is finding a real gap in the market when it comes to businesses accepting the problems women, often those at CEO level, are having to cope with because of the menopause. These include hot flushes, mood swings and being low in energy not just because of hormonal changes but also from a difficulty in sleeping, another common symptom.

MORE: The most expensive house in Norfolk for sale again

Coping with such issues in the workplace has led to some female employees choosing to go part-time, others have been signed off with stress or even depression – yet actually it is now the employer’s responsibility to give support and solutions.

“Many women in their 40s and 50s are the core of companies yet are going through the menopause in secret. It may be they need to go home yet don’t feel they can discuss it with a male boss, many women feel there is no one they can talk to,” said Kate Pigeon-Owen, founder of WellBeing International.

“The UK Corporate Governance Code 2018 makes it clear that companies do have a responsibility to look after their workforce. So often, when we explain what women have to deal with, a male employer will say: ‘that’s my wife. Others ask us if the menopause is some form of depression.”

WellBeing International has been offering Embracing the Menopause workshops which anyone can attend. But what has really taken off are the corporate seminars involving male and female employees.

“Women are going part time rather than say they are struggling, companies are losing some of their very best staff so it is vital that they feel safe in their department and have other women they can talk to. Then they need options; it may be they can do flexible working hours, it may be they can go home and make up the time and HR divisions need to understand they need to make this a priority and write it into their health and safety policies.”

Two new workshops are being held on March 2 in Diss and March 16 in Hethersett. For more information see www.wellbeinginternational.co.uk

Most Read

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

‘Numerous drivers’ caught in Norfolk speeding crackdown - and police seize car of one who fled

Norfolk police seized this car after the driver failed to stop during a speed crackdown. Pic: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man in his 70s dies after falling into silo

A number of appliances have been called to Hestley Green this evening Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

Police are searching for a lorry driver. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Numerous drivers’ caught in Norfolk speeding crackdown - and police seize car of one who fled

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 70s dies after falling into silo

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Numerous drivers’ caught in Norfolk speeding crackdown - and police seize car of one who fled

Norfolk police seized this car after the driver failed to stop during a speed crackdown. Pic: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

Hundreds ask for refunds after Glastonbury Festival forces Norfolk cycle event switch

Norfolk is hosting the National Road Championships in June. Picture: Julian Claxton.

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Running column: Sit around drinking tea or run 18 miles in 50mph winds? It’s no contest for Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong out on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists