Debenhams reopens cafe with new coffee partner

The Norwich Debenhams store has reopened its cafe. Pic: Archant Archant

Department giant Debenhams has reopened its cafe in Norwich, partnering up with a new coffee firm.

Double Zero has partnered with Debenhams and the cafe has reopened in the Norwich store.. Pic: Double Zero Coffee Double Zero has partnered with Debenhams and the cafe has reopened in the Norwich store.. Pic: Double Zero Coffee

The manager of the store in Orford Place posted on social media that the cafe was now open again, with new partner Double Zero Coffee.

The cafe had remained closed despite Debenhams reopening after lockdown and at some other stores, jobs were lost as a result.

Gareth Mays, manager in Norwich, said: “We’re very excited to announce that the cafe in Debenhams Norwich reopens today.”

When Debenhams reopened after lockdown, it wouldn’t confirm whether it would be reopening its cafes at all.

The coffee firm is based in Birmingham.

The troubled retailer, which has 124 stores and employs 14,000 staff across the UK, went into administration four months ago and announced plans to axe 2,500 jobs throughout its stores. It previously shut down its stores in Great Yarmouth and King’s Lynn.