Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

Former Poundstretcher could become cafe

PUBLISHED: 17:21 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:36 22 October 2019

The former Poundstretcher premises on London Road North, Lowestoft could be transformed into a cafe and soft play area if plans are approved. Picture: Mick Howes

The former Poundstretcher premises on London Road North, Lowestoft could be transformed into a cafe and soft play area if plans are approved. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

A town centre building that has been empty for three years could be transformed into a café and soft play area, provided plans get the go-ahead.

The former Poundstretcher store in London Road North, Lowestoft, had remained vacant since 2016.

But after opening its doors again in recent weeks for a successful pop-up art exhibition, plans to breathe new life into the building have been submitted.

The change of use plans have been lodged with East Suffolk Council for the development at the rear of the property, changing its use to a farm-themed soft play centre with a café and toilets.

An application from Mark Jones has been submitted to the council and is currently awaiting a decision.

Most recently local visual artists group, Easterly Artists, had taken over the building for the successful gallery.

The Poundstretcher store had closed when the shop expanded and relocated along London Road North in October 2016.

In October last year, the building was the focus of national attention after a security alarm rang for days before being turned off.

A proposed new restaurant tenant came forward in the wake of the disruption, but the move failed to materialise.

Now, Mr Jones - who has relocated to Lowestoft after operating a successful soft play centre in Surrey - is aiming to "create a café and soft play area for local parents to meet up and watch their children play in a safe, supervised environment".

A design and access statement states: "There will be a bespoke designed play frame and a separate toddler area, and a sensory room with sensory equipment to aid and encourage motor skills and develop social skills.

"The café will promote healthy eating. The theme for our business is a farm with the intention that we will wherever possible buy our cosumables from local producers.

"The play area will be located in the rear of the property, furthest from the street entrance.

"We feel that although we are not at this time including a retail area, the addition of a children's play area will hopefully encourage more people to use the local shops and benefit the local economy as well as employing staff and tradespersons from the local area."

Most Read

UPDATE: More than 40 trains cancelled after person hit by train

Trains have been cancelled after a person was hit by a train in Essex Picture: Sonya Brown

Search launched for missing 63-year-old

Steven Hill, 63, was last seen in Sheringham on Monday morning. Photo: Police

Farmer leaves £1m to hospital in will

Norfolk farmer Douglas de Bootman left £1m to Cromer Hospital in his will. Picture: NNUH Trust

New McDonald’s to open on A11

The new Snetterton McDonalds will reportedly be of the same design as this northern restaurant. Picture: McDonald's

Woman dead and several injured in two crashes in 24 hours

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Family business swings to a loss despite increasing turnover to £269m

Staff at R G Carter, which is based in Norwich. Picture: Paul Nixon

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Travellers move onto Park and Ride site near Norwich

A number of caravans parked on Harford Park and Ride near Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘No better than racism’ - London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk’s most wanted: Have you seen these criminals?

(Top row left to right) Ben Matthews and Matthew Oarton. (Bottom row left to right) Kane Smith and Tony Rand. Photos: Norfolk Constabulary

Huge injury boost for Canaries as Godfrey confirms he’s fit to face Manchester United

Ben Godfrey at a signing and sticker swap at the NCFC fan hub. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Builder who stopped £76,000 of works investigated by Trading Standards

Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M Bye and Sons Ltd, is being investigated by Trading Standards after stopping building works in the homes of Jojo Pazhayatti and Kirsti Paul (pictured). Picture: Denise Bradley

Mystery leak closes part of Norwich Primark store

Primark on St Stephens Street in Norwich, which is partly cordoned off because of a leak Photo: Submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists