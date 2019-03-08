Search

Cafe says brownies mixed with cannabis plant extract are a hit with customers

PUBLISHED: 16:12 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 09 May 2019

That Cafe have added CBD oil infused brownies to their menu. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

That Cafe have added CBD oil infused brownies to their menu. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

It is a treat you might expect to find in one of Amsterdam's infamous coffee shops, rather than inside a Norwich cafe.

That Cafe on St Augustines Street in Norwich who now sell hot beverages with cannabis oil. Picture: Neil Didsbury

But brownies mixed with a cannabis plant extract are now being sold at That Cafe on St Augustines Street - and they are proving popular with customers.

The chocolate brownies were added to the cafe's menu following the introduction of hot drinks infused with cannabidiol (CBD) earlier this year.

CBD is a non-psychoactive chemical compound found in cannabis plants which some believe can help with a range of conditions from anxiety to multiple sclerosis (MS).

Following the popularity of the infused hot drinks, the family-run cafe has now added it to its homemade brownies.

That Cafe have added CBD oil infused brownies to their menu. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Barista Sarah White said: "It hasn't got the psychoactive element of the plant, so you won't get high off it.

"It just helps relax your muscles, whereas other people use it to help with anxiety.

"You would be surprised how many elderly people come in and ask for it."

Ms White said the brownies contain 24mg of CBD oil and are mixed with vegan chocolate. Once baked, the oil cannot be tasted.

Eva Hewitt, who works at That Cafe in Norwich serving a cup of CBD hemp tea. Picture: Neil Didsbury

While almost all cannabinoids are controlled substances under the Misuse of Drugs Act, CBD is not and can be sold in the UK.

Other items on the menu containing the oil include coffees and hot chocolates.

While it is tasteless in the brownies, tea made from CBD oil has an earthy taste.

That Cafe have added CBD oil infused brownies to their menu. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

"It is brilliant for relaxing", Ms White said. "And we have had no negative feedback.

"We do get the odd person come in and say 'are you the stoner cafe?' and I have to say 'I think you've come to the wrong place'."

A World Health Organization report published in summer 2018 concluded cannabidiol is "generally well tolerated with a good safety profile".

The report found there was no public health-related problems associated with the use of pure CBD.

Some believe it can help with various medical conditions, but there are no conclusive scientific studies on this.

Cafe owner Chris Featherby said he introduced the CBD infused hot drinks as his mother has MS and found it helped with her condition.

