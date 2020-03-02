Search

Dog friendly cafe renowned for its 'scrumptious' food up for sale

PUBLISHED: 13:10 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:10 02 March 2020

Cafe Scrumptious run by Glenys Twite is up for sale. Pic; Archant/Cafe Scrumptious

Cafe Scrumptious run by Glenys Twite is up for sale. Pic; Archant/Cafe Scrumptious

A cafe in Fakenham renowned for its delicious home made cakes is for sale after its owner decided to take a step back from the business.

Cafe Scrumptious in Fakenham is for sale. Pic: Cafe ScrumptiousCafe Scrumptious in Fakenham is for sale. Pic: Cafe Scrumptious

Glenys Twite, who owns Cafe Scrumptious, a 50 seater cafe open for home-cooked breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea has decided to spend more time with her family and is taking semi-retirement. As a result the business, in Norwich Road, is up for sale for £29,999.

The cafe, known for its chocolate and vanilla gluten free cake and salted caramel and honeycomb sponge, has top ratings on TripAdvisor and takes around £1650 a week. The business is available leasehold with annual rent of £5,500.

Cafe Scrumptious in Fakenham is for sale. Pic: Cafe ScrumptiousCafe Scrumptious in Fakenham is for sale. Pic: Cafe Scrumptious

Ms Twite said: "I'm going to miss my customers, I have many regulars. We bake the cakes and I worked my way up from being a waitress to finally taking on my own business."

Café Scrumptious will remain open until a buyer is found. Agents Hilton Smythe, marketing the business, said other ways of increasing the income would be to create a website, increase the seating capacity and look to open for longer hours.

The cafe has a five star hygiene rated kitchen and comes with a coffee machine, cooker, fridges, microwaves, ice cream freezer, drinks frige and washing up area.

Cafe Scrumptious in Fakenham is for sale. Pic: Cafe ScrumptiousCafe Scrumptious in Fakenham is for sale. Pic: Cafe Scrumptious

There is also a small office space.

Cafe Scrumptious offers many gluten free items and has garnered a host of excellent reviews on TripAdvisor. One diner recently posted: 'Went with family members for brunch. Full English all round cooked fresh to order nothing greasy, toast on the side. Real treat, asked for gluten free, my meal arrived identical to the others complete with butcher's gluten-free sausages. This lady certainly hides her light under a bushel!

'Never be afraid to go off menu here, if the ingredients are there, you will be well fed. Very dog friendly lovely place all round, everyone is made so welcome. Give it a try.'

Another also praised it, posting: 'I've been eating in this lovely cafe ever since its been there for six years ..first class service ..allways yummy home cooked hot meals..

Cafe Scrumptious in Fakenham is for sale. Pic: Cafe ScrumptiousCafe Scrumptious in Fakenham is for sale. Pic: Cafe Scrumptious

And another: 'Went to Fakenham on a wet, windy and cold February day...we were on our way back to the car park when we spotted Café Scrumptious and thought we'd console ourselves with a cup of tea. What a surprising little find it turned out to be. Cosy, warm, and very pleasing to the eye. The two ladies behind the counter were all smiles and very welcoming. We ended up having lamb shanks and fresh vegetables and it was great.'

Cafe Scrumptious is run with the help of two part time members of staff.

Cafe Scrumptious in Fakenham is for sale. Pic: Cafe ScrumptiousCafe Scrumptious in Fakenham is for sale. Pic: Cafe Scrumptious

Cafe Scrumptious in Fakenham is for sale. Pic: Cafe ScrumptiousCafe Scrumptious in Fakenham is for sale. Pic: Cafe Scrumptious

Cafe Scrumptious in Fakenham is for sale. Pic: Cafe ScrumptiousCafe Scrumptious in Fakenham is for sale. Pic: Cafe Scrumptious

