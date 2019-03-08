Search

PUBLISHED: 10:59 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:59 03 September 2019

Cafe Rouge in Norwich's Chapelfield will close this month. Picture: Archant

Archant

Café Rouge will be closing in Norwich this month.

Bosses at the French bistro chain confirmed that the restaurant in Norwich's intu Chapelfield shopping centre is due to close on September 15.

The chain has more than 70 eateries across the UK, and serves classic French dishes such as croquet monsieur and steak.

The 15 staff currently employed at the restaurant will potentially be offered jobs elsewhere within Café Rouge's parent organisation, the Casual Dining Group (CDG).

CDG owns other brands including Pizza Express, Prezzo, Bella Italia and Las Iguanas.

Managers at the chain said they are aiming to give jobs to the employees who wish to stay on at CDG depending on their options.

