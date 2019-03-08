Search

Cafe Rouge reveals reason for Norwich closure despite 'excellent' summer

PUBLISHED: 13:53 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:15 04 September 2019

Cafe Rouge in Norwich's Chapelfield will close this month. Picture: Archant

Archant

Bosses at Cafe Rouge have revealed why the French Bistro in Norwich's intu chapelfield will close next week.

A spokesman for Cafe Rouge said: "Our lease on this location ends shortly and after detailed discussions this site is returning to the landlord, who wishes to use the space differently.

"Our team will transfer across to our three other restaurants in the city, which have enjoyed an excellent summer and continue to trade strongly."

These three restaurants include Bella Italia in red Lion Street, and Bella Italia and Las Iguanas at the Riverside retail park.

Norwich could lose further chain restaurants following yesterday's announcement by The Restaurant Group that it would be shutting 100 of its restaurants.

These include 76 Frankie and Benny's as well as a further 40 owned by the group which includes Wagamama, Chiquito and Coast to Coast.

The news could spell trouble for the Riverside retail park, which has three of these restaurants as key tenants.

