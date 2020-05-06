Cafe in old cobbler’s re-opens for takeaway coffees after coronavirus shutdown
PUBLISHED: 14:00 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:00 06 May 2020
A cafe in an old cobbler’s shop in Norwich has announced it is opening up again for takeway coffees.
It comes as the government has renewed its advice for cafes and food and drink venues stating they can open for takeaways. No seating areas can be provided, indoors or outdoors, no food or drink can be consumed on site or whilst waiting and firms are being urged to operate orders in advance to cut down on queue waiting times.
Sam Finnie, who runs the Seedhouse cafe in the Old Cobblers, 81, Park Lane, is installing perspex screening at the till and allowing just one person in and out with social distancing queuing.
The cafe, housed in a historic building which for years was a shoe cobbler’s and before that a fish smoke house, is otherwise closed.
Mr Finnie’s big yellow painted sign saying ‘Back open’ which he posted on social media was met with around 70 comments from well-wishers. Mr Finnie, who used to run a juice bar in the Norwich Lanes, said: “My plan is one in, one out, no hanging about but waiting the time it takes for me to make what is ordered, keeping everyone safe with 2ms in between people in the queue.”
