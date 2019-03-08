Search

Independent cafe closing just over a year after opening

PUBLISHED: 07:00 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:00 30 July 2019

NR2 cafe on Trory Street in Norwich. Photo: Courtney Pochin

NR2 cafe on Trory Street in Norwich. Photo: Courtney Pochin

An independent cafe has announced it has closed just over a year after it opened.

The NR2 Cafe and Deli on Troy Street in Norwich only opened in March 2018, but announced last night it had closed.

Owners Teresa and Peter Carr, who live above the business, broke the news on their Instagram page in a post that said: "We would like to thank all of our customers past and present, especially our Instagram followers, for their support since we opened and would like to wish them the best for the future.

"Thank you for your fantastic support."

Customers have shared their condolences on the social media platform.

One wrote: "Really sad to see you go. What a great bunch of people. You really brightened up the area and were a favourite of many in my office at Harrisons."

Another said: "Really sorry to hear this. Your coffee and food were top notch. The guys at Naked will miss you dearly. All the best for the future whatever that holds."

