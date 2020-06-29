Chapelfield’s Byron Burger restaurant facing uncertain future

Burger chain Byron could be the next casualty in Norwich with the brand edging towards administration.

The company, which employs around 1,200 staff nationally, filed a notice to appoint administrators from KPMG today. Byron has a site in Norwich’s Chapelfield Plain.

It is understood that the move will be used to provide protection from creditors as it holds detailed talks over a potential rescue sale.

The burger chain, which runs 51 sites, started a sale process with KPMG earlier this year after being forced to shut its sites in the face of the pandemic.

Byron is now in talks with three potential buyers who are in contention to purchase the business in a possible pre-pack administration deal.

Despite talks over the potential sale and administration, it is understood that the company intends to begin the phased reopening of sites next month.

Elsewhere in the city chains have already announced they will not reopen on July 4. Coast to Coast at Riverside made the announcement earlier in the month, with Frankie & Benny’s confirming the closure of 125 sites. Whether these will be in Norwich remains to be seen.