Check out the goodies you can have delivered to your door for breakfast in this welcome pack

The Welcome Pack from Three Counties Field Kitchen Picture: Archant Archant

East Anglian company launches boxes filled with everything you need for the ultimate breakfast at home...or on holiday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kirsty and Anthony Bowen of Three Counties Field Kitchen Picture: Archant Kirsty and Anthony Bowen of Three Counties Field Kitchen Picture: Archant

We all look forward to our holidays. The buzz of getting away from it all for a few days, kicking back, relaxing, eating (and drinking) more than we probably should.

While self-catering offers freedom, it’s not without its downfalls. For example, how many of us have turned up late to our accommodation, bedraggled, journey-weary and annoyed, only to find the local shops are closed and we don’t have any milk for the tea, or much more than a cereal bar in our bag for breakfast?

Proudly Norfolk member Three Counties Field Kitchen, has just launched a solution in the form of its Welcome Pack, which brings together everything holidaymakers need in one neat parcel – including their own multi Great Taste award-winning products and the finest foods Norfolk and Suffolk have to offer.

Anthony and Kirsty Bowen are in talks with several independent holiday companies in the region already, but customers can now order the packs online. With just a week’s notice, orders are made up and shipped direct to the door of their holiday let or holiday home on the day of arrival, staying completely chilled in their special packaging for up to 48 hours – much like a Gousto or Hello Fresh box.

The couple say you could even order one of the packs (available for delivery nationwide) to arrive at your own home as a special weekend treat.

“It’s such a simple concept,” says Anthony, “the package will be there waiting for people when they arrive or the person letting the holiday home can take delivery and pop it in the property as an added extra. It’s all about adding value to a holiday and putting a smile on someone’s face. Our unique selling point is that everything in the box is fresh. It’s not all jars and bottles.”

“From a personal point of view,” adds Kirsty, “we have two children and for me, going on holiday and having a welcome pack waiting would be great. It takes the hassle out of it all – arriving late, having to find a shop, making sure they have everything you need in stock. This is so much easier. The box is a meal but it’s also a luxury for people who have a real passion for food.”

The standard Welcome Pack to feed four is £50 but can be tailored to be gluten-free or vegetarian. It includes: Kirsty and Anthony’s own handmade award-winning bacon, their own natural apple wood smoked salmon, their own old English style sausages, Smiths the Bakers wholemeal bread, raw butter from Fen Farm Dairy in Bungay, Nelson and Norfolk pyramid tea bags, Paddy & Scott’s fresh ground coffee brew bags, a bar of Harrison milk chocolate, 1lt semi-skimmed local milk, 6 free-range East Anglian eggs, a pack of sugar cubes.

Anthony and Kirsty can regularly be seen at the farmers’ market in King’s Lynn and will be at the Proudly Norfolk food and drink festival in Norwich this summer. The couple moved to Long Sutton (between Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire) when they had children and are known for using Norfolk rare breed pigs to produce their sausage rolls, sausages, bacon and more.

“We hope these packs can not only showcase what we do,” says Anthony, “but also some of the wonderful ingredients from around the region.”