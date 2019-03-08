Search

Buy items from a Norwich restaurant – up for grabs at auction

PUBLISHED: 09:42 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:42 29 April 2019

The former East Twenty Six bar and restaurant, Exchange Street, Norwich. Pic: Archant

The former East Twenty Six bar and restaurant, Exchange Street, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Fancy buying a urinal? Everything including the kitchen sink is for sale from a former city restaurant in a massive online auction of more than 100 lots.

The former East Twenty Six restaurant on Exchange Street, Norwich. Pic: ArchantThe former East Twenty Six restaurant on Exchange Street, Norwich. Pic: Archant

East Twenty Six closed last month just a few days after it was given the green light to be converted into a house.

Now, it is selling all its contents including coffee grinders, fridges, freezers, lampshades, toilets and even a urinal, as well as the actual metal stairs and the cash till.

This round table is for sale with a current £1 bid. Pic: KeysThis round table is for sale with a current £1 bid. Pic: Keys

The contents will be auctioned online with Keys with the sale ending on Sunday at 6pm. Bids should be entered online with more than 100 lots being sold from the restaurant which offered 70 covers.

Auctioneers Keys, based in Aylsham, said: “This online auction is of a former restaurant now offering items including catering equipment, bar and restaurant furniture and a cold room, due to redevelopment.”

Online bids have already started from as low as £1 for the porcelain urinal, £1 for a circular wooden bar table, £9 for an upholstered bar chair and £60 for the espresso machine

This espresso machine is being bid for at £60 so far. Pic: KeysThis espresso machine is being bid for at £60 so far. Pic: Keys

In planning papers for the restaurant conversion, East Twenty Six owner Jeremy King said the current trading situation had proved challenging, with the restaurant's passing trade “virtually nonexistent”.

On its Facebook page, the former tapas restaurant said: “We would like to thank all of our customers who have supported our restaurant at East Twenty Six since we opened in 2014.”

This porcelain urinal is currently for sale with a bid for £1. Pic: Archant.This porcelain urinal is currently for sale with a bid for £1. Pic: Archant.

