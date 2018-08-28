Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise
Video

See inside the Norfolk farmhouse for sale with a link to Oscar Wilde

PUBLISHED: 08:20 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:29 01 February 2019

Grove Farmhouse, Felbrigg, where Oscar Wilde stayed in 1892. He rented it for the summer and wrote a play there. Pic: www.struttandparker.com

Grove Farmhouse, Felbrigg, where Oscar Wilde stayed in 1892. He rented it for the summer and wrote a play there. Pic: www.struttandparker.com

A property in Felbrigg, near Cromer, is for sale for £835,000 and is where Oscar Wilde wrote one of his most famous plays in 1892.

A newly renovated four-bedroom family home, Grove Farmhouse, was rented by Oscar Wilde in the summer of 1892. He wrote A Woman of No Importance there.

MORE: What’s the secret of success of Norfolk’s ‘village in a city’?

The property is for sale for £835,000 and has been transformed into a contemporary home with four bedrooms.

Oscar Wilde, the subject of a new movie released last year called The Happy Prince starring Rupert Everett, was known to have spent time in Cromer, visiting its hotels, and this was when he spent an entire summer at the Felbrigg farmhouse.

Oscar Wilde, who wrote one of his famous plays while staying at Grove Farm Barns, Felbrigg. Pic: www.edp24.co.ukOscar Wilde, who wrote one of his famous plays while staying at Grove Farm Barns, Felbrigg. Pic: www.edp24.co.uk

Inside the property, off the entrance hall there are two reception rooms; a snug sitting room with an open fireplace. Across the hall is a larger drawing room.

You also have an engineered oak flooring and an amazing glass ceiling as well as bi-fold patio doors leading to a tiered terrace down to a quaint walled garden.

The property is for sale with Strutt & Parker.

Oscar Wilde wrote this play at Grove Farm Barns, Felbrigg. Pic:Archant.Oscar Wilde wrote this play at Grove Farm Barns, Felbrigg. Pic:Archant.

Grove Farmhouse, Felbrigg, where Oscar Wilde stayed in 1892. He rented it for the summer and wrote a play there. Pic: www.struttandparker.comGrove Farmhouse, Felbrigg, where Oscar Wilde stayed in 1892. He rented it for the summer and wrote a play there. Pic: www.struttandparker.com

Grove Farmhouse, Felbrigg, where Oscar Wilde stayed in 1892. He rented it for the summer and wrote a play there. Pic: www.struttandparker.comGrove Farmhouse, Felbrigg, where Oscar Wilde stayed in 1892. He rented it for the summer and wrote a play there. Pic: www.struttandparker.com

Grove Farmhouse , Felbrigg, where Oscar Wilde stayed in 1892. He rented it for the summer and wrote a play there. Pic: www.struttandparker.comGrove Farmhouse , Felbrigg, where Oscar Wilde stayed in 1892. He rented it for the summer and wrote a play there. Pic: www.struttandparker.com

Outside at Grove Farmhouse, Felbrigg, where Oscar Wilde stayed in 1892. He rented it for the summer and wrote a play there. Pic: www.struttandparker.comOutside at Grove Farmhouse, Felbrigg, where Oscar Wilde stayed in 1892. He rented it for the summer and wrote a play there. Pic: www.struttandparker.com

Grove Farmhouse, Felbrigg, where Oscar Wilde stayed in 1892. He rented it for the summer and wrote a play there. Pic: www.struttandparker.comGrove Farmhouse, Felbrigg, where Oscar Wilde stayed in 1892. He rented it for the summer and wrote a play there. Pic: www.struttandparker.com

Most Read

Warning to dog walkers after animal leg found in park

The leg found on the field behind Broom Close in Taverham. Photo: Sophie Gazzard

New tenant announced in Castle Mall

PureGym is moving into Norwich's Castle Mall Picture: Archant.

Traffic chaos caused by car fire on A11

The car on fire northbound on the A11 near the Ketteringham junction causing a traffic tailback. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Starbucks drive-through could be built on supermarket car park

The Asda store in Lowestoft, where the new Starbucks coffee shop development is being proposed for the southern section of the Asda car park. Picture: Google Images

Late deadline day deals for former Norwich City duo at West Brom

Wes Hoolahan was in FA Cup action for West Brom at the weekend and has now signed a contract extension Picture: PA

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Warning to dog walkers after animal leg found in park

The leg found on the field behind Broom Close in Taverham. Photo: Sophie Gazzard

Have people lost their faith in politicians - whatever their views on Brexit?

Prime Minister Theresa May speaking about the Government's Brexit deal, in the House of Commons, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION

Running column: Mark Armstrong on his Freethorpe 10 experience and his struggle with safety pins...

Mark Armstrong enjoyed his Freethorpe 10 experience. Picture: Sally Bliss

New tenant announced in Castle Mall

PureGym is moving into Norwich's Castle Mall Picture: Archant.

Telephone mast could be moved to make space for school

Standalone-communications / mobile telephone mast at Upper Stoke/Poringland/Framingham Earl/Stoke Holy Cross. Photo:Antony Kelly Copy: For: Evening news/Eastern Dail Press-NEWS Evening News/Eastern Dail Press pics © 2007 (01603) 772434
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists