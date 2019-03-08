Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

PUBLISHED: 13:52 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:35 19 August 2019

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Archant

A local butcher has been handed a zero hygiene rating after meat was being kept in switched-off chillers overnight and opened food jars were for sale.

Lowestoft Butchers was slapped with a zero hygiene rating. Picture: ArchantLowestoft Butchers was slapped with a zero hygiene rating. Picture: Archant

The Lowestoft Butchers, on London Road South in Lowestoft was slapped with a zero rating and found to be operating without registration as a food business during an inspection by East Suffolk Council officers on June 19.

The inspector said they were "very concerned" there is "no effective food safety management system in place" and that controls and monitoring required at points which are critical to food safety were missing.

According to the report, salami was being stored in a chiller at a temperature of 18.8 degrees, when it is required to be kept at a temperature less than eight degrees.

"I noted from our discussion that you are turning off the chiller units if the overnight temperature was expected to be cold.

Lowestoft Butchers was not a registered food business. Picture: ArchantLowestoft Butchers was not a registered food business. Picture: Archant

"This presents a risk to public health and action is required to remedy this immediately.

"The units should be turned on at all times and a working thermometer in the chiller unit should limit the operation of the cooling system when it is required," the inspector wrote.

A jar of pickled garlic was found on display and for sale with the safety seal broken, it also appeared to be partially full.

"Once the safety seal is broken, then the hermetically sealed nature of the packaging is compromised and bacteria can enter and grow to levels which could cause illness," the inspector said.

Lowestoft Butchers, on London Road South, Lowestoft. Picture: ArchantLowestoft Butchers, on London Road South, Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Other worrying findings detailed there was no hand wash basin, no hot water and sanitizer as well as a lack of cleaning and disinfecting of food areas.

The inspector also raised concerns about a lack of pest control in the butcher and the fact staff has not been formally trained.

At time of publication, the store was closed with processed dog meat, olives and milk being stored in chillers. A hand-written sign on the front door of the business said they had closed, but would be reopening soon. The store owner was warned to register as a food business by July 1 or they could be prosecuted.

A neighbour said she believed the store had only been open three weeks before closing.

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Forgotten mural rediscovered at church near lost Norfolk village

Aerial shot of Waterden church where a wall painting has been uncovered during restoration work. Picture: Skyz the Limit Photography

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Family of tragic toddler feared memorial bench had been stolen - but council had removed it

Wesley Innes Jnr. Pic: Marlene Innes.

‘At night it’s lit up like a Christmas tree’ - Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish Norfolk home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. Pictures: David Bale

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Forgotten mural rediscovered at church near lost Norfolk village

Aerial shot of Waterden church where a wall painting has been uncovered during restoration work. Picture: Skyz the Limit Photography

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Family of tragic toddler feared memorial bench had been stolen - but council had removed it

Wesley Innes Jnr. Pic: Marlene Innes.

‘At night it’s lit up like a Christmas tree’ - Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish Norfolk home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. Pictures: David Bale

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Is this the UK’s best seaside pub?

The Anchor at Walberswick has been singled out by CAMRA as one of the country's 10 foremost seaside pubs Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Did you see collision near Aldi in which woman was hurt?

The scene of the crash in Gaywood, on August 13 Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists