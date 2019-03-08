What are the issues affecting East Anglia's £10bn tourism industry?

Ambassadors for the Larking Gowen Tourism Survey at the launch in February. L-R David Field, Jo Nicholls, Sue Tasker, Andy Wood, Tarnia Robertson, Richard Turvill, Chris Scargill, Ruth Knight, Judith Phillips. Pic: Archant

Businesses in the tourism, leisure and hospitality sector in East Anglia - worth £10bn to the local economy - are to get their voices heard on the major issues affecting their livelihoods.

Issues from Brexit to the use of plastics and profit margins will be discussed at two key events when the results of the 2019 annual Larking Gowen Tourism Business Survey, sponsored by Adnams, will be revealed.

Businesses are invited to join with events held in Norfolk and Suffolk next week when issues and trends identified in the survey will be discussed.

The driving force behind the survey is the uniting of different businesses to form a collective voice and it was launched in February in Southwold by Larking Gowen, chartered accountants and business advisors, and supported by organisations such as Visit East Anglia, Visit Essex, Visit Norfolk and Visit Suffolk.

The participants in the survey receive a tailored report which analyses their yearly performance, giving them a valuable benchmarking planning tool - and the results of which will be revealed at the events. Those who filled in the survey remain anonymous in the published report, which provides an annual snapshot of the sector across East Anglia.

The survey included questions about the short and long term impact of issues including Brexit, the National Living Wage, the National Minimum Wage and delved into questions around the use of plastics, profit margins and more generally how businesses have performed in the last 12 months.

The results are published as an annual brochure, which will be launched at the events next week, which still have places for businesses to attend.

The one in Norfolk is being held at the Barnham Broom hotel on May 22 and in Suffolk, at Kesgrave Hall on May 23. Both events start at 1.30pm with presentations at 2pm, a Q&A at 5pm and refreshments throughout the day, with the event finishing at 6pm.

