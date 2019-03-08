Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

What are the issues affecting East Anglia's £10bn tourism industry?

PUBLISHED: 10:25 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 15 May 2019

Ambassadors for the Larking Gowen Tourism Survey at the launch in February. L-R David Field, Jo Nicholls, Sue Tasker, Andy Wood, Tarnia Robertson, Richard Turvill, Chris Scargill, Ruth Knight, Judith Phillips. Pic: Archant

Ambassadors for the Larking Gowen Tourism Survey at the launch in February. L-R David Field, Jo Nicholls, Sue Tasker, Andy Wood, Tarnia Robertson, Richard Turvill, Chris Scargill, Ruth Knight, Judith Phillips. Pic: Archant

Businesses in the tourism, leisure and hospitality sector in East Anglia - worth £10bn to the local economy - are to get their voices heard on the major issues affecting their livelihoods.

Issues from Brexit to the use of plastics and profit margins will be discussed at two key events when the results of the 2019 annual Larking Gowen Tourism Business Survey, sponsored by Adnams, will be revealed.

Businesses are invited to join with events held in Norfolk and Suffolk next week when issues and trends identified in the survey will be discussed.

The driving force behind the survey is the uniting of different businesses to form a collective voice and it was launched in February in Southwold by Larking Gowen, chartered accountants and business advisors, and supported by organisations such as Visit East Anglia, Visit Essex, Visit Norfolk and Visit Suffolk.

You may also want to watch:

The participants in the survey receive a tailored report which analyses their yearly performance, giving them a valuable benchmarking planning tool - and the results of which will be revealed at the events. Those who filled in the survey remain anonymous in the published report, which provides an annual snapshot of the sector across East Anglia.

The survey included questions about the short and long term impact of issues including Brexit, the National Living Wage, the National Minimum Wage and delved into questions around the use of plastics, profit margins and more generally how businesses have performed in the last 12 months.

The results are published as an annual brochure, which will be launched at the events next week, which still have places for businesses to attend.

The one in Norfolk is being held at the Barnham Broom hotel on May 22 and in Suffolk, at Kesgrave Hall on May 23. Both events start at 1.30pm with presentations at 2pm, a Q&A at 5pm and refreshments throughout the day, with the event finishing at 6pm.

To book the Norfolk event click here

To book the Suffolk event click here

Most Read

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man suffers ‘life-changing’ injury in A11 crash

The southbound A11 near Wymondham. One lane of the road was closed near the Wymondham offslip due to a road traffic collision. Picture: Google

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Popular Norwich takeaway up for sale as owner looks to retirement

Urban Munch in Castle Meadow in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

400 cannabis plants discovered near Norwich

Cannabis plants discovered in a house at Three Corner Drive, Old Catton, on May 15, 2019. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Work to start on £4.6m roundabout at Norfolk crash blackspot

Work is starting on the Hempnall roundabout. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Convicted rapist denies historic sexual abuse of children at Norfolk centre, court hears

Joseph Douglas Hewitt in 1995. Photo: Archant Library

Two people arrested after multiple van break-ins

Two people have been arrested after van break-ins. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists