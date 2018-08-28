Search

Businesses encouraged to make the most of UEA interns

PUBLISHED: 09:27 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:27 07 February 2019

University of East Anglia students attend a careers fair. Picture: UEA

University of East Anglia students attend a careers fair. Picture: UEA

Business owners are encouraging their peers to make the most of interns coming out of the University of East Anglia, to help them futureproof their companies.

The University of East Anglia has said its students can help to help innovate, digitalise and future-proof organisations - and are seeing increasing numbers of companies taking up the offer.

On top of this, the top 15 university has said that the majority of interns are staying on permanently in the roles they are placed in.

Jacyn Heavens, chief executive at EposNow, said: “UEA have been fundamental to EposNow’s growth mission, the interns we have had here are full of creative ideas.”

As well as having their fingers on the pulse of digital growth, the county’s enterprises are also benefitting from the diverse range of students that UEA brings to Norwich.

“Students have great exposure to many different international cultures and are guided to think more broadly. Bringing this mind-set of showing respect to others and being curious into our business is a massive asset for us,” said Pete Waterman, growth advisor and brand projector at Grant Thornton.

The University works with businesses to meet their needs, providing temporary paid workers who can work within a company from three weeks to one year on a part-time or full-time contract.

Julie Schofield, joint head of careers, business engagement at CareerCentral at UEA, said: “We find that businesses need economic and agile recruitment solutions and quality talent – which is what they can find here at UEA.

“We work in the most appropriate way to help and if needed we can manage the recruitment process, including advertising to over 17,000 students, sending over CVs, and processing PAYE through our systems – making it much easier to hire a new resource and appreciate their impact right away. We also often have subsidies to help with the costs.”

Chris Sargisson, chief executive of Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, said: “We know skill is one of our region’s biggest challenges and with many businesses struggling to prepare for a digital future, interns and student workers can be valuable assets in a difficult labour market.”

