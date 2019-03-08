Big C partners with Norfolk businesses in the battle against cancer

Firms are being invited to support Norfolk and Waveney's Big C cancer charity in a bid to raise £20,000 over the next two years.

As the charity approaches its 40th anniversary next year, it wants to sign up 30 large local companies to develop a support strategy.

Not only will the new partnership help raise vital funds but it also gives businesses direct access to help and support for employees with cancer or those supporting someone who has.

The In Good Company campaign was launched at the spectacular Quadram Institute at the Norwich Research Park on Thursday night, attended by many heads of businesses and those who have raised funds over many years including the Alan Boswell Group, Jarrold and Cozens-Hardy LLP solicitors.

Although it was a high profile corporate event, it had an important, heart-felt message to get across: "there is still no cure for cancer and 8,000 people each year on average are diagnosed in Norfolk and Waveney."

Speakers including Carolyn Sexton, chair of Big C trustees, Andy Orchard, client director for Archant the publisher of this newspaper, and Dr Chris Bushby, the CEO at Big C.

Cancer also impacts business with UK industry losing an estimated £15.8bn each year due to the impact of cancer in the workplace.

In Good Company aims to create a bespoke plan, tailored to the needs of each business and the people within it but may include expert support for directors or HR personnel on best practice in supporting someone with cancer in the workplace, or one to one support for individuals.

Dr Bushby said, "The success of a company relies on its people, but life is full of unexpected challenges that those individuals may have to face. Cancer sadly affects many in our community every year and whether you have received a personal diagnosis, or you are caring for someone affected by cancer, life doesn't stop and can have a huge impact on everyday life.

"Big C's new In Good Company partnership programme offers the region's larger employers an opportunity to provide outstanding well-being support for their team and demonstrate their commitment as a people-focused business. They will also make a significant financial contribution, as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, to the work carried out by Big C in Norfolk and Waveney.

"We look forward to talking to local companies about how we can work together."

Big C also runs a Charity of the Year initiative which it welcomes smaller businesses to get involved in.

To learn more about the work Big C does to improve the lives of those affected by cancer in Norfolk and Waveney, please visit www.big-c.co.uk