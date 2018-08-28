Search

“The same politics we’ve heard for two years”: Businesses demand answers at MP debate

PUBLISHED: 16:50 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:50 08 February 2019

Industry leaders watch a panel at the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce's Big Debate. Picture: Archant

Industry leaders watch a panel at the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce's Big Debate. Picture: Archant

Archant

Leading figures in Norfolk’s business sector watched as sparks flew between the county’s MPs, who were speaking on a panel at the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce’s Big Debate.

The chamber’s flagship event held at Open saw Clive Lewis, Chloe Smith, and Sir Henry Bellingham take to stage to discuss a range of industry issues from diversity to Brexit.

But despite the Westminster in-fighting making its way to Norwich, the message from businesses were clear: just do something.

“This is the same politics we’ve heard for two years,” said New Anglia LEP chief executive Chris Starkie. “Arguments on both side of the issue are very good, but we have to look forward to the future.”

“What I hear from my peers is that whether people voted leave or remain, they just want something to happen,” said Birketts’ Clare Hedges.

“No one has changed their minds, we just need to do something and move on.”

