Couple buy garden centre at auction for £720,000

Gary and Brenda Groucott, who have bought Aylsham Garden Centre. Pic: Wymondham Garden Centre Archant

A husband and wife have bought a Norfolk garden centre – planning to reopen it on October 31.

Aylsham Garden Centre; the venue has been purchased by new owners who plan to repen it on October 31. Pic: EDP Aylsham Garden Centre; the venue has been purchased by new owners who plan to repen it on October 31. Pic: EDP

Brenda and Gary Groucott, who have been running the Wymondham Garden Centre in Tuttles Lane East for almost 20 years, are reopening Aylsham Garden Centre. They purchased the garden centre, in three acres, situated in Norwich Road, Aylsham at auction back in July. And they’re hoping to appeal to ‘new gardeners’ who’ve been inspired to do work at home because of Covid.

They also hope to work with the local garden centres, particularly nearby Woodgate Nursery, also situated in Aylsham, rather than see them as competitors.

Mrs Groucott, who’s currently working to clean up the garden centre, ready for reopening, said: “We are not going to open all the site but there will be a coffee shop, but there is a lot of work to do. We’ve always been gardeners, growing at home and we started with selling plants at car boot sales and grew the business.

“We hope to complement Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham, rather than be competition, we’ll sell plants but also everything for the garden like tools, and also we are opening a farm shop. We have a new team and Gary and I will go between Wymondham and Aylsham.

“We are very excited, speaking to other garden centres around East Anglia, most have had a really good season, people aren’t travelling abroad, going on holday and may are at home so we’ve found new gardeners this year, people who’ve said their garden was a real mess and that they are now sorting it out.”

Aylsham Garden Centre came up for sale with Auction House back in July offering 10,000 sqft of selling space with a plant nursery area and large customer car park.

The garden centre was once owned by a man who was jailed for stealing almost £500,000 from his elderly mother. Gary Woodley, of Norwich Road, Aylsham, was jailed for four years in October, 2018. A court heard that he stole £480,000 from 89-year-old Kathleen Woodley to pay off loans and fund his lifestyle between 2013 and 2016. The court was also told that Woodley, then 66, was likely to lose his business as a result of his actions.

At Wymondham Garden Centre, the couple grow up to 75pc of their own bedding plants on site as well as a huge range of perennials and shrubs and they make all of their own seasonal hanging baskets.