‘Let us reopen or there could be a revolt’: Hair and beauty bosses turn up the heat over lockdown

Claire Harris, who runs Whispers boutique in Taverham, is calling for compensation for the trade she's lost to bigger stores in lockdown.

Independent business owners fear lockdown may be prolonged – further damaging their firms – when they say their industry has been reponsible for less than 0.05pc of Covid infections nationwide.

Deb Dominic, who runs Hairsmiths hair salon, Timber Hill, Norwich.

And they are warning the result could be some businesses ‘revolt’ against the rules and start working outside salons meaning potentially they – and customers – aren’t covered by industry regulations and insurance if anything goes wrong.

Many are also campaigning for a VAT reduction equal to the hospitality sector, saying it’s unfair they still have rent and bills to pay with no income.

Meanwhile other independent retailers are adding to the weight already of firms calling for compensation from the government for losing trade when other larger rivals are allowed to open.

Missy's in Norwich is supporting the campaign for hair and beauty salons to reopen.

One owner of a boutique in Taverham told this newspaper: “I know it’s too late to change the rules, however I strongly believe there should be some compensation available for loss of business for small independents forced to close. Surely we all deserve the right to sell the same goods? We are big time being penalised through no fault of our own.”

For owners of hair salons and beauty parlours, many are reluctant to start rebooking customers from December 3, fearful the lockdown may get extended. The NHBF, National Hair and Beauty Federation, the industry’s governing body, has sent a letter to Downing Street urging for them to be allowed to reopen.

Deb Dominic, owner of Hairsmiths and supported by Barry Alan hair salon, Pottergate, Stone Hairdressing, Wensum Street, Glambox beauty and lashes, St Benedicts Street, Zany hair salon, Unthank Road, The Gallery haircutters, Waterloo Road, and Missys Hair, Bank Plain, said: “We’ve noticed salons are busy contacting all their clients to get them booked back in salon. We haven’t started the process yet as this is a ‘proposed’ date of return not fully confirmed.

“To rearrange the lockdown backlog is no small task, to have to then rearrange it when reopening dates are pushed back is a mammoth task, one which will put pressure on staff and clients’ levels of frustration and mental health. If return dates/goal posts keep being moved and businesses keep feeling frustrated, the feeling will manifest in negativity and in some cases, revolt. The last thing we want is, through frustration and lack of support, stylists/businesses taking matters into their own hands and working under the radar. The minute you start that you are no longer in a regulated, safe, salon.

“My personal team have been amazing at remaining positive and supporting each other throughout this, but everyone reaches a limit at some point.”

Claire Harris, owner of Whispers Boutique, based behind Taverham Garden Centre, is one of the other independent retailers fighting for compensation.

She said: “We feel really strongly and so disappointed about the government’s decision to continue to allow large chains and garden centres to open throughout what is supposed to be called a lockdown. This lockdown is nothing like the first one; roads are packed and people are just finding shops and takeaways that are open to flock to just to get out of the house, it’s an absolute joke. Supermarkets are not even operating safely how they did previously – no queues, no one way systems in place, people are everywhere just like normal.

Independent businesses say it's unfair the larger shops can open up when they have to close.

“Supermarkets are not fenced off at all and again you can buy clothing, gifts and accessories without any problem at all. I know it’s too late to change the rules, however I strongly believe there should be some compensation available for loss of business for small independents forced to close.

“We get no income allowance and a tiny amount of £1,334 which barely covers anything. November is the busiest trading month of the year and all the government is doing is giving all opportunities to large chains, supermarkets and garden centres. Surely we all deserve the right to sell the same goods? We are big time being penalised through no fault of our own and in actual fact most small businesses like ourselves provide a much safer shopping experience than what’s happening out there.”