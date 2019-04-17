Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50
Video

Westlegate scaffolding finally coming down – but it might go back up

17 April, 2019 - 06:00
Westlegate's scaffolding should be coming down some time this week. Picture: Archant

Westlegate's scaffolding should be coming down some time this week. Picture: Archant

Archant

Bosses have been told scaffolding that has hampered shoppers in a Norwich street for weeks is coming down ... but might have to go back up.

Shaun Rignall, manager of Mindoro on Westlegate. Picture: ArchantShaun Rignall, manager of Mindoro on Westlegate. Picture: Archant

Prime city centre spot Westlegate has been closed in part since March 14, after 60mph winds ripped a hole in the cladding of Westlegate Tower, which sits behind the road.

But four weeks later the hole in the building remains, forcing pedestrians to use a narrow footpath beneath scaffolding.

MORE: Another bank to close in Norwich

Watsons Property Managemement – who look after the tower – has confirmed that it is hoping to remove the scaffolding by Thursday of this week.

Roy Flint, manager of Evans Cycles on Westlegate. Picture: ArchantRoy Flint, manager of Evans Cycles on Westlegate. Picture: Archant

Nathan Humphreys, head of residential management, said: “We are encapsulating the damage to the cladding, and hope to have the scaffolding down by Thursday. We have been given a deadline of April 21 by the local authorities but are hoping to be done sooner.”

However, Mr Humphreys said there is potential that the scaffolding could come down while the hole in the cladding is “encapsulated” but could be resurrected in the future to permanently fix the damage.

Harriet Amey, the owner of Noa Noa, an independent women's fashion retailer on Westlegate said: “This is the first time in a few weeks that I've seen any work happening. It's disappointing, if they were working hard all the time we'd be thinking 'fair enough', but they're not.”

Ms Amey's shop has seen footfall drop by more than 500 people in the period the scaffolding has been up compared to the same time the year before.

Roy Flint, manager of Evans Cycles which sit directly below the tower, said: “We couldn't get deliveries in or bikes out to customers so essentially sales stopped.

“Ever since we've opened up with the scaffolding outside footfall has been down by about 20% and we've had loads of people calling us up asking if we're open.

“We're very hopeful that the scaffolding will be moved in time for the Easter weekend. You can't see the shop front for starters, if it's not visible people won't think to pop in. We'd like the scaffolding down as soon as possible for obvious reasons.”

Most Read

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Documentary featuring double Suffolk murder airs on national TV

The police investigation into the murders of Peter and Sylvia Stuart in Weybread in 2016. Picture: Sonya Duncan

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

Embattled building firm goes into liquidation owing £100,000

Imogen Ashwin has been living in a caravan since May after her builder walked out on the renovation of her home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Two people arrested following police pursuit in Norwich

Boundary Road, Norwich. Photo: Andy Darnell.

Most Read

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Never in doubt. Tim Krul gets Daniel Farke’s vote

Tim Krul denied Wigan striker Leon Clarke in a crucial moment. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

Embattled building firm goes into liquidation owing £100,000

Imogen Ashwin has been living in a caravan since May after her builder walked out on the renovation of her home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Primary school offers day: hundreds of families miss out on first-choice school

File photo dated 08/02/12 of a primary school pupil at work in a classroom as an increasing number of schools are using lotteries or
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists