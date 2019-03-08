Dragons' Den boss of low calorie noodle brand signs up celebrity customers

Ross Mendham, managing director of Barenaked Foods with son Oliver. Pic: submitted

A Norfolk businessman who succeeded on the BBC Dragons' Den show is celebrating success with a new celebrity following on social media.

Ross Mendham, managing director of Barenaked Foods. Pic: submitted

Ross Mendham, who runs Barenaked Foods from Damgate Lane, near Acle, is growing a following on social media of celebrities who enjoy his low calorie noodles - including football legend George Best's son Calum Best and former professional boxer Chris Eubank's daughter Emily Eubank. Ross' noodles are also a key element of nutritional meals for members of the renowned Norwich Knight family, who are professional wrestlers. The movie Fighting with my Family, featuring heavyweight actor Dwayne Johnson, aka 'The Rock', tells the story of family member Paige's journey to become a wrestling star. In fact, Barenaked Foods also sponsors professional wrestler and current champion, Ricky Knight Junior, son of Roy Knight and grandson of Ricky Knight senior, both former professional wrestlers.

Callum Best. Pic:: Ian West/PA Callum Best. Pic:: Ian West/PA

Ross is now six years on from his success in getting £60,000 from businessman Peter Jones on the BBC's gruelling panel of rich investors on Dragons' Den. Since then, the packets of low calorie, low carb pasta are in most main brands of supermarkets including Waitrose, Sainsbury's, Tesco and Morrisons, with protein noodles and rice being new products on the shelves at Tesco and Waitrose and another variety being launched soon.

The brand is now global, found in retailers across Ireland, Australia and the Middle East while overall distribution has now increased from 200 to 50,000 packets of pasta per week.

But it all started with Ross and wife Kelly packing at home by hand around 200 of konjac noodles, derived from an Asian-grown plant which is low in carbs, sugar and calories.

Ross said: "I'm extremely proud of where Barenaked Foods is in the marketplace. It has established itself as a big player in our category. It's not been easy though. I didn't realise the industry I was getting into was going to be so hard to crack but my determination and passion together with the mentoring from Peter Jones' team and support from fellow director and father-in-law Barry Gilham, enabled me to take it to where it is now. I said world domination when I got out of the den and that's exactly what I want for my brand."

Fighting with My Family was released earlier this year. Pic: Archant library Fighting with My Family was released earlier this year. Pic: Archant library

The Knight family at the premiere in Norwich of Fighting with my Family. Pic: Archant The Knight family at the premiere in Norwich of Fighting with my Family. Pic: Archant