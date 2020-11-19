Search

New purpose built premises unveiled as business expands

PUBLISHED: 09:46 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:46 19 November 2020

The brand new offices and warehousing on the Wolseley Business Park are unveiled as Cross Media Print and Digital Solutions Ltd (CMPDS) expands its premies. Picture: Magnus PR

An east coast business is celebrating after expanding its premises.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous unveils the brand new offices and warehousing on the Wolseley Business Park as Cross Media Print and Digital Solutions Ltd (CMPDS) expands its premises. Picture: Magnus PRWaveney MP Peter Aldous unveils the brand new offices and warehousing on the Wolseley Business Park as Cross Media Print and Digital Solutions Ltd (CMPDS) expands its premises. Picture: Magnus PR

Cross Media Print and Digital Solutions Ltd (CMPDS) – a specialist print and label business which was started by Kevin Fuller and Mark Jones in Great Yarmouth in 2014 – has received support and grant funding from the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

And last month the business unveiled brand new purpose built premises as it moved to the Wolseley Business Park on Mobbs Way in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.

The new offices and warehousing on the Wolseley Business Park was officially opened by Waveney MP Peter Aldous.

Mr Aldous said: “It’s extremely encouraging and important to see businesses expanding.

The brand new warehousing on the Wolseley Business Park is unveiled as Cross Media Print and Digital Solutions Ltd (CMPDS) expands its premises. Picture: Magnus PRThe brand new warehousing on the Wolseley Business Park is unveiled as Cross Media Print and Digital Solutions Ltd (CMPDS) expands its premises. Picture: Magnus PR

“Obviously we are in very difficult times and that creates a lot of challenges, but I’m heartened that businesses are emerging and businesses like CMPD are moving forward.

“CMPD Solutions have a broad customer base providing many online e-commerce businesses with critical supply products such as integrated despatch notes and labels.

“Kevin and his team are constantly helping their clients to design new despatch form media and are proud to support some of the largest online retailers too.”

After the new premises were unveiled on October 27, Mr Fuller said: “I am so proud to be working with such a great team and the support of New Anglia LEP has enabled the move to our brand new purpose built premises in Oulton Broad.

“This has helped us to be better placed to support our clients further, with the addition of stock management and offer a pick/pack and wrap service of their products and distribution from our own warehouses”.

As one of the leading print solution companies in the region they offer integrated labels, gift cards, membership/loyalty cards to gift card label solutions and packaging as well as garden waste labels for councils.

Mr Aldous added: “There are opportunities that Kevin has spotted during the pandemic and has been nimble on his feet to make the most of those opportunities.

“New Anglia LEP have had very limited funds, however they have focussed on opportunities that enable businesses to get into new markets.”

