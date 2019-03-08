Search

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

PUBLISHED: 13:39 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:39 18 June 2019

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Archant

New jobs look set to be created as a drive-through Burger King restaurant is built on a popular retail park.

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Plans for a new drive-through Burger King restaurant - to be located on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft - have been given the go-ahead.

The development is set to create 14 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs with a drive-through outlet of the fast-food restaurant chain being built on two retail units at the retail park on Peto Way.

The plans, which centre around the demolition of the existing building for a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility and associated physical works to the existing site layout, were approved by East Suffolk Council earlier this month under delegated powers.

In lodging the plans, a design and access statement, produced by Savills (UK) Limited on behalf of Brookhouse Group Limited, said: "The new building is proposed to be occupied by Burger King; a national multiple 'drive-thru' restaurant operator."

The drive-through restaurant is set to be built in place of two smaller retail units that are located towards the retail park's southern boundary near to Denmark Road.

One of these units is occupied by Barnardo's and the other is vacant after Car Phone Warehouse moved elsewhere onto the Retail Park site.

With the single storey development including alterations to the southern car park area, including the removal of the internal mini-roundabout to "create a continuous access road into the site," according to the applicants, the council's case officer report states: "The Retail Park is a well-established location in Lowestoft and there are currently 15 retail units on the site.

"Anyone accessing the site is able to do so via safe footpath and pavement links right to the site.

"This will be improved by the provision of a new and amended pedestrian access to the site further securing the safe access of the site."

Recommending approval of the scheme, it concludes: "Approve subject to conditions as the proposal complies with the provisions of the adopted Waveney Local Plan."

